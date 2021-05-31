Padmaavat star Anupriya Goenka OPENS her releases in Bollywood and how she coped with it

Anupria Goenka, who has appeared in big budget films like Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Padmaavat, is slowing down as she climbs the ladder of success. It does a commendable job on the OTT platform and captures the public’s attention. She has appeared on shows such as Sacred Games, Bobby Deol’s Asharam, Crime Justice: Behind Closed Doors, The Final Call and many more. As she recently celebrated her birthday, Anupria Goenka has been honest about her journey as an actor and facing rejection. Also Read – Mukesh Jasoos, Murder Meri Jaan, Teen Do Paanch 9 web series we bet you haven’t heard of this but must have on your watchlist

In an interview with us, she explained how rejection is an integral part of every actor’s life. She revealed that she started her career with commercials and faced several refusals. She explained the process, stating that she had undergone several auditions in one day. Counting the number of auditions to around 200-300 per month, the actress mentioned that only one of them would materialize, if at all. “It’s a very uncertain area. It’s part of the job profile we’re in, isn’t it? You are being judged or scrutinized every second. You expose yourself and are vulnerable to someone’s opinion. one else. ” She further explained how sometimes things don’t materialize for a number of reasons and the actor shouldn’t take it personally. Also Read – BollywoodLife.com Awards 2021: Ranveer Singh, Mouni Roy, Aly Goni, Shivangi Joshi, Sidharth Shukla and more win big

When asked if she had such a rejection that left her quite disheartened, Anupria Goenka said that she had already been finalized to play a lead role, but in the end she had reverted to someone else. . She mentioned that the production house apologized to her, but revealed that it wasn’t very easy to take as she had gone through several look tests and more for the same. She also mentioned another project with a large production house that could not come to fruition despite a series of tests. “I took it in my stride,” she said. But as a ray of hope, she collaborated with the same production house later. Also read – ‘A spiritual leader tried to take advantage of me when I was 18’, reveals Tiger Zinda Hai and Padmaavat actress Anupria Goenka

