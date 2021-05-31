How Olivia Rodrigo Became the Brightest New Star

Nini and I are very similar, said Olivia Rodrigo. She writes songs about the boys and puts them on social media, and it’s totally something I do in my real life. Rodrigo sat in front of a mixer, talking about the character she plays on TV and the complicated ways her life and art tend to be similar. It was in 2019 and she was interviewed on a Disney Channel show with an appropriate recursive name: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special, a promotional vehicle (The Special) for her TV show (The Series) , which was about a group of college students putting on a stage production (The Musical) of a popular Disney Channel film Two Thousand (High School Musical). Later in the special, cameras captured the show producer telling Rodrigo and his co-star Joshua Bassett that a duet they wrote was going to be included in an upcoming episode. You picked your song, and it’s called Just for a Moment. It’s going to be a huge blow, he told them, and they screamed in gratitude.

The producer was right, or almost. Just for a Moment was a hit, but the real song on the show was All I Want, a solo written and sung by Rodrigo, which delivered the lyrics with a hint of vibrato and an attempt to affect though at all times. , she could take it. all back. In the character of Nini, or maybe not, she sang, trembling, All I want is love that lasts / Is all I want to ask too much? And then, in January, even that song was eclipsed by the driver’s license, Rodrigos proper, a perfectly crafted, simple howl of romantic resentment that became an immediate blockbuster of the most contagious pop songs, surely, than anyone. will be released throughout the decade. He set streaming records on Spotify, and by the time he appeared atop the Billboard Hot 100, a week and a half after its release, fans had already decided they knew what it was. Using clues gleaned from social media, they concluded that Rodrigo and Bassett were dating and the driver’s license explained how he left her. You’re probably with this blonde girl, Rodrigo sings, bitterly, and listeners imagined she was referring to actress and singer SabrinaCarpenter, who is blonde, and seemed to be friendly with Bassett. Like many great breakup songs, this one is both a complaint and an indictment. A ringing piano evokes the insistent sound of a car asking its operator to close the door. Singing for the accusation, Rodrigo delivers his closing argument: You said forever, now I’m driving alone past your street. She invites fans to share her fury at the cosmic injustice of it all, and obviously millions of them are.

The success of the driver’s license spawned a small music industry: the following week, Bassett released his own nasty song (Lie Lie Lie), and the following week, Carpenter released one as well (Skin); Even as the driver’s license took over the world, Rodrigo and Bassett were on location together in Utah, filming the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which debuted a few years ago. weeks. Perhaps more importantly, the Driver’s License marked the launch of an impressive musical career: Rodrigo was recently eighteen, and she already appears to be the first big new pop star of this young decade. Her debut album, Sour, is surprisingly purposeful, and indeed the case: eleven semi-sweet songs, almost all about love gone bad. (Last week he spawned another No. 1 hit, Good 4 U.) In interviews, Rodrigo is strategically shy about the meaning of her lyrics, but when she sings, she uses every trickhigh, breathless; half-shouted choirs; a micro-eruption of mirthless laughter to make sure we know exactly what she’s talking about.

The original high school musical was tall and broad, built around loud ensemble dance numbers; the most memorable character was Sharpay, a rich brassy and imperious girl, played by Ashley Tisdale, who was essentially a walking punchline. HSM: TM: TS. as some call it, it’s kinder and more intimate, brought to life with close-up love songs and flirty humor. The cast is varied (Rodrigos’ legacy is partly Filipino), and just about all of the characters are caring and kind, at least most of the time. At one point, during a rehearsal, Nini and a friend stop to judge Troy, the male protagonist of the original film; the way he treated his love, they agree, was rather unforgivable. There is no doubt that this updated sensitivity reflects the evolution of cultural expectations. Gossip Girl, another 2000 TV hit, is currently in the reboot for HBO Max, and in a recent Twitter exchange, Joshua Safran, executive producer of the old and new series, explained that the 2021 version would have strict rules: no slutty shame. No cat fights. When some people wondered what exactly would be left, Safran suggested the characters would continue to do devious things, nothing unforgivable.

In an age of increasingly sensitive teen drama, what is a breakup song supposed to sound like? Boys who sing songs about treacherous ex-girlfriends might sound like assholes, or worse. Juice WRLD, the chart-topping singer and rapper who overdosed in 2019 at the age of twenty-one was known for her heart-breaking songs that sometimes traded on old clichés of female cheating: I was tangled up in your drastic ways / Who knew perverted girls had the prettiest faces? In the case of Rodrigo, who was seventeen when the driver’s license blew up, the lyrics of a cruel ex might conjure another possibility: that the girl in the song doesn’t just require compassion but protection. . There are worse things, after all, than grief, although a singer like Rodrigo can make you temporarily forget about it. Sour is fun in part because Rodrigos’ complaints are so specific and so ineffective:

And maybe I’m not as interesting as the girls you had before

But god you couldn’t have cared less for someone who loved you more

I would say you broke my heart, but you broke a lot more than that

Now I don’t want your sympathy anymore, I just want me to come back.

The joy of a great breaking song is the joy of enlargement, of hearing a familiar romantic tragedy exploded to the world’s historic proportions. The girl in the songs can’t believe that her ex-boyfriend is playing Billy Joel for someone new. I bet you even tell her how you like her, between the chorus and the verse she sings, and you can understand her dismay: imagine that you have subjected yourself to such a maneuver in vain.

As she mentioned on this special, Rodrigo used to post song clips on Instagram. One of its greatest strengths is its ability to create the illusion of intimacy: a cloud of multitrack voices will disperse, or a buzzing riff will fall silent, so we can hear the sound of fingers moving across the fret, or the sound of Rodrigos. breathe, prepare for the next indictment. Rodrigo worked with songwriter and producer Dan Nigro, who previously helped a beginning singer named Conan Gray create one of the best debut albums of last year. (His name was Kid Krow, and he was filled with fainting wails and neat dance floors.) Together, Rodrigo and Nigro wreck recent emotional pop history: one song deftly evokes the sparkling and provocative spirit of Paramore , and many evoke Taylor Swift in her accusatory heyday. Rodrigos’ album, like his TV show, cleverly undermines nostalgia for the short cycle; both seem designed to make relatively young listeners feel absolutely old. She said she wrote down the driver’s license after a car trip, during which she cried and listened to one of her favorite songwriters. This songwriter turned out to be not a former hero, but Gracie Abrams, a rising star who is only twenty-one years old, and who has yet to release her debut album.

Rodrigo has been famous since the age of thirteen, when she started playing a character named Paige on a Disney Channel show called Bizaardvark, which was almost as meta-meta as HSM: TM: TS. (These were two girls who find rising fame by making viral videos; in episode three, Paige and her friend learn how to deal with online haters.) Rodrigos’ current alter ego, Nini, is gifted. and touching and slightly anxious but she’s also, quite literally, a Disney character, which means Rodrigo is already looking for ways to let go of Disneyfy, at least lightly. At the culmination of the driver’s license, she declares, I still fucking love you, baby, a little awkward line that works because it doesn’t sound written in fact, it almost seems improvised. Shortly after the songs were released, Rodrigo told an interviewer at W that her use of profanity was not a ploy, but she admitted that it could be of use to her nonetheless. What if that naturally separated me from the Disney archetype? she said. That’s great.

There was a general perception that teenage pop music was destined to explode and then disappear, as its fans grew and came out. But a song as big and as strong as a driver’s license tends to stick around for years, if not decades, no matter what happens to its creator. It’s pretty easy to see how Rodrigo benefited from the popularity of his show and the overwhelming drama of three teenage idols who seem to be singing songs to each other, and even the quarantine greenhouse environment, in which people spent a lot of time. time to watch tv and go viral. But with Sour, it’s also easy to see that Rodrigo has a knack for transforming into a memorable protagonist and creating pop songs that are as memorable as the ones they borrow. She probably won’t spend the rest of her life making breakup albums, although some of us would rather like her to. And before long, Rodrigo may well inspire his own nostalgia for the short cycle. Many high schools worthy of listeners, not just teenagers, will likely still think of Sour as the sound of this moment in 2021: The Year: The Album.