Entertainment industry workers will be vaccinated as part of a new vaccination campaign organized by several film organizations: Bollywood News





As the second wave of the pandemic severely affected the country, it has become essential for everyone to get vaccinated in order to fight the deadly coronavirus. In order to get Bollywood back on track, the Producers Guild of India and the Indian Film & Television Directors Association (IFTDA), in association with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), are organizing vaccination campaigns for actors and teams. cinematographic units in the coming weeks. The Producers Guild of India (PGI), the premier association of India’s leading film, television and digital content producers, will launch a vaccination campaign tomorrow for its members and associated production teams. Through these camps, thousands of production house staff and crews will be vaccinated during the multi-day campaign to be held at Mehboob Studios, starting June 1, 2021. It is hoped that this camp will contribute to the national mission of achieving universal immunization and also facilitate safer filming and production of content. All workers actively involved in the production process will be vaccinated in the new campaign organized by the federation. The unions collectively aim to immunize nearly 10,000 people, including artists, producers, day workers and freelancers. There will be a six-day program to be held at Mehboob Studios in Bandra starting tomorrow, hosted by The Guild. Manish Goswami, vice president of Guild, says they are targeting nearly 5,000 people. People already registered on Co-WIN can receive their vaccination on site. This is done in association with the Bhakti Vedanta Hospital, and each shot is priced at Rs 1000. The cost will be borne by the respective production houses. They can increase vaccine rollout, depending on participation rate. Major production houses including Karan Johars Dharma Productions, Rohit Shetty Picturez and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwanis Excel Entertainment have come forward to support and join this initiative. Expressing his gratitude for the many contributions which made this camp possible, Siddharth Roy Kapur, President of the Producers Guild of India, said: An activity of such importance and scale cannot be carried out on its own and we are extremely grateful for the support we have received. it’s possible. In particular from our members Excel Entertainment who played a central role in securing vaccines and Mehboob Productions who very generously offered free use of the spacious Mehboob studios. We are pleased to be able to provide this facility to our members, their employees and the cast and crew of their productions as we strive to get the industry back on its feet in the weeks to come. Apart from this, IFTDA and FWICE in collaboration with Surya Hospital will also run their parallel vaccination camp for 5000 members at the Federation office in Andheri and start the campaign between June 10-15. This campaign will be organized and funded by Ashoke Pandit, President, IFTDA. Besides Andheri and Bandra camps, the federation also plans to set up another camp in Goregaon Film City after some time. Ashoke Pandit also revealed that Yash Raj Films also came to support this campaign and pledged to provide funds for 30,000 vaccines. And it is also assumed that the Office of Chief Ministers has sent its approval to continue the plan. BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos