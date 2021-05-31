Barbara, producer of No Time to Die, confirms film will be released worldwide





James Bond film franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson run Eon Productions, headquartered in London. Amazon recently acquired 007 MGM studio for $ 8.45 billion. The creators recently announced that the James Bond film No time to die will have a theatrical release. Take a look at what they had to say about the India release. No time to die have a theatrical release The James Bond films have always had a theatrical release with a huge fan following around the world. The film’s producers recently said in an interview with Variety that they are committed to making James Bond films for theatrical release worldwide. However, it’s still unclear when things will return to normal and when theaters will open in all countries. The film will hit theaters and then premiered on Amazon Prime Video. No time to die the release date would be September 30 in the UK and October 8 in the US. The release in India will depend on the pandemic to calm down and theaters to reopen. Eon Productions have been part of the franchise since 1962 Dr. No.The first deal was made by Albert CubbyBroccoli at the time. As part of the deal, it was mentioned that MGM had all the rights to fund and even distribute all of the James Bond films. The studio shared the profits with Eon Productions. They mentioned that they were the character’s guardians. They have always taken responsibility seriously and will continue to do so. As per the contract with MGM, manufacturers will now have to postpone the OTT release as they want to release it in theaters first. More about No time to die No time to die the release date has been postponed three times so far and was among the first films to be affected by the pandemic. The spy film is the 25th installment in the James Bondfilm franchise. The film directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga stars Daniel Craig as James Bong with La Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes who will reprise their roles. Rami Malek will be seen playing a negative role. Actors like Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah and David Dencik will join the team. Image: Photo from No Time To Die Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







