Alexis Ren: Never Live Below Your Means | Entertainment





Alexis Ren thinks it is important to “never live below your means”. The 24-year-old model urged her fans not to live on a financial diet, even though she never felt the need to buy designer goods just to fit in. She explained, “You can’t live on a financial diet, saying to yourself, for example, ‘I can’t buy this coffee for $ 6’ means you’re holding back, holding back. It’s kind of like you. say “no, I can” You like half that cookie “, hold back, hold back. And then you splurge. You go get a Gucci bag just to fill that ‘I need’ urge of something. ”And so, and in fact it is, has more harmful effects than just drinking coffee, it should be a way of life and not a diet. “My biggest advice is never to live below your means, I never felt the need to buy this creator to fit in, because if you work on your spirituality first, it is not where you put your identity. “Work on the basis of your own identity, your spiritual path.” And despite the setbacks she’s suffered in business, Alexis isn’t afraid to fail. The model told Glamor UK: ‘I’ve had two failed businesses before and I could question that, but again when it comes to the spiritual it all happens for me, not for me, I can see it that way. “So for example, the company that I started last year, she taught me how to start a business. It wasn’t a failure. I learned how to start a business that is so valuable. , don’t think of failure as failure. “For example, the real failure is not to learn from your failure.”

