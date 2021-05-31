20 minutes with: actor and art enthusiast Russell Tovey

Actor Russell Tovey, at a dinner for British artist Tracey Emin a dozen years ago, spoke to gallery owner Rob ert Diament. Their conversation turned into daily art dialogues, and those discussions sparked a podcast, Talk Art, in 2018.

An interview with Tovey and Diament has become a sought-after niche for artists, insiders and aficionados. Much of her scintillating guest list also appears in the book, from Elton John and Ian McKellen to Rose McGowan and Billy Porter.

Self-described art geek, Tovey has starred in films like The boys of the story and The good liar and television hits Years and years and Looking at. His personal collection includes more than 300 works, including the Tracey Emin print which he bought in 2006 when he was first acquired.

These days, Tovey has branched out into conservation. The Contemporary Curated sale he helped organize for Sothebys in April set a record, raising US $ 8.5 million for 107 works by younger artists. This year, Hell also becomes a judge for the Turner Prize, one of the most prestigious contemporary art prizes in the world.

Tovey, 39, spoke to Penta on Zoom from his London home.

PENTA: What was the moment aha that led you and Robert to launch Talk Art?

Russell Tovey: Our moms overheard us on the radio talking about art, and they said they learned more during that 45 minute conversation than anywhere else. I said to Rob, let’s just go to a studio and chat about the art. Then we brought in our friends. And it started from there.

How does Talk Art reflect your own experience in the art world?

I have always had the syndrome of the outsider or the impostor in the art world. I didn’t study art; Im self taught and learned on the job by following my passions and enthusiasm. The people who greeted you with that were something I leaned into. I have met so many people in the art world who support what we dogallerists, critics, artists and especially women.

Have you ever bought a work of art as an investment, rather than because you fell in love with it?

At first I looked at what other people collected, those who had art advisers or who sat on boards. I thought they were inside and they knew how to buy. So I bought some great works of art that were not necessarily to my liking. Over time, you give yourself permission to like what you like. It took a long time to get there and come to terms with this. People think, if I’m drawn to it, it can’t be right. But allow yourself that. Lean into it. Never apologize for it.

Have you ever taken a job just because you knew it would allow you to purchase a particular piece of art?

[Laughs] I definitely took things where it was a good deal, and not too difficult, to buy art. But with each job, I think about what I can buy. The best collections are authentic self-portraits. I can see myself when I was doing this play, or this movie, or this show, I bought it. It is a recognition of myself. I really and authentically collect. But I can also see my CV.

Do you think schools should teach more about art to younger children?

I would like to. It would be great. Talking about art is actually part of a program for art schools. I have always been offended by how governments do not appreciate the arts and treat them as superfluous. The only way to discover your neighbor is through art. Through this pandemic, everything has been a question of culture. People are listening to the culture, desperate for the culture. It’s storytelling. It is humanity. What we are leaving behind is Egyptian art, cavemen, medieval art. Art has the capacity to move a story and a narrative more than any government propaganda.

Why has the podcast become such a sensation? You have reached figures that few other art-oriented media have been able to achieve.

We made it fun and chatty. We cracked this. It is a kind of essential means of communicating about art. Were just geeks. We get to meet our heroes and our gossip. We do not speak to them in a respectful manner.

The podcast really took off during the pandemic. I came back from Broadway, where I used to be Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf“We stopped early. We started recording Talking about art every other day, two episodes per week. It has become this incredible time capsule of a period in history and culture. And the people who told us they were busy now had time to talk.

For an emerging artist, have a place on Talking about art seems like a huge opportunity. Do you think about the effect you could have on careers?

The podcast now hopefully feels like a rite of passage, especially for emerging artists. It’s a privilege to give them that kind of opportunity and encouragement. Offering patronage and support at the flowering stage of an artistic career has an appropriate effect on them. It’s so exciting to be able to do that.

Where is your favorite place in the world to view art?

I love seeing work in an artist studio. It’s a dopamine shot. I get the shakes before entering the nest of an artist I love. You cannot compare this to any other experience.

Will your next chapter revolve around art rather than acting?

I am very good at doodles, but I am not an artist. I don’t really want an exhibition and I don’t want to become an art critic. I like talking to artists and engaging with them on an individual level. It is a privilege.

I have become a curator, patron and benefactor, but I would really like to do something for emerging artists around the world. I would like to introduce them to the UK. Maybe it could be a little Tovey foundation. In the meantime, I would love to do more curation. Sounds like a privilege Wow, people respond to my enthusiasm. It’s incredible.

This article has been edited for clarity and length.