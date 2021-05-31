SOOBIN from TXT reveals this interesting connection between ‘The End of The F… .ing World’ and ‘0X1 = LOVESONG’





K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER, popularly known as TXT, released their second studio album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ on Monday. With this, the group composed of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI, begins the “Chaos Chapter”, following the success of the “Dream Chapter”. While this album highlights the emotional roller coaster these boys have been through over the past year, their lyrics tell the story of a boy who was frozen in the wake of the onslaught of the world. The group brought out this sense of isolation in their interesting concept trailer “FREEZE”. In the clip, MOA found it impossible to miss the detail on SOOBIN’s tee. The star appeared in the video wearing a graphic t-shirt printed with the British drama show The End of The F… .ing World. The hunk was asked if it was a conscious decision to wear the outfit, and the reason behind it.





“I was surprised at how much MOA was emphasizing in the video,” SOOBIN admitted while saying, “Before we start working on a song, we try to look at other media similar to the song to try and permeate. us about these emotions, including this show, “The End of The F.ing World”. “The main characters on this TV show are experiencing the same kind of emotions that we felt and were also common to the emotions in our song. That’s why I used this element to complement our clip.” The End of The F.ing World follows aspiring psychopathic teenager James and adventure-hungry rebel Alyssa. The two embark on a star-crossed road trip in this darkly comedic series based on a graphic novel.

