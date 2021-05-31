Kannada actor Pranitha Subhash marries businessman Nitin Raju





The couple got married in an intimate and straightforward ceremony in Bangalore due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kannada actor Pranitha Subhash married businessman Nitin Raju in Bangalore on Sunday. Close friends and family members of the couple attended the intimate ceremony in the city. Pranitha and Nitin Rajus’ wedding photos are being shared by the couple’s friends online. In one image, the actor is seen wearing a white saree with red trims, accessorized with diamond embellishments. Her husband Nitin, seen with his arm around his shoulder, wears a festive dhoti and a traditional turban. In another photo making the rounds on social media, the couple are seen posing with friends at the wedding. Here, Pranitha is seen in a bridal saree paired with a green blouse with puff sleeves. The bride and groom wear wedding garlands. Talk to India time, the actor revealed that it was both romance and arranged marriage. Explaining how they got to know each other, Pranitha said the couple have known each other for a long time and also have many mutual friends. Pranitha and Nitin decided to get their families’ consent before making it official. Speaking about the ceremony, Pranitha said they chose to plan a simple ceremony with COVID-19 restrictions and protocols in place. Otherwise, they might have had to wait longer if they had chosen to marry after the pandemic situation improved and normalcy returned.

Image Credit: Riaz K Ahmed, Twitter In the same interview, the actor also added that she had the dream wedding she always imagined, as she is a very private person and does not like to reveal details of her private life to the public. Pranitha works mainly in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films. She made her acting debut in the 2010 film Kannada Porky. Directed by director MD Sridhar, the film starred actors Darshan, Pranitha, and Ashish Vidyarthi in lead roles. Porky, who was the Kannada remake of the 2006 Telugu movie Pokiri, had a successful box office run. Pranitha has also starred in blockbuster Tamil films such as Saguni (2012), Massu Engira Masilamani (2015), Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal (2017), among others. She has also played key roles in several popular Tollywood films including Baava (2010), Attarintiki Daredi (2013) and Hello Guru Prema Kosame (2018). She is currently preparing for the release of her next film Bhuj: the pride of India, which will mark the debut of Pranithas Bollywood. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, the film stars actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha and Ihana in important roles. Abhishek Dudhaiya’s management is jointly funded by T Series and Select Media Holdings LLP. She is also currently working in the upcoming Priyadarshan comedy film. Hungama 2.







