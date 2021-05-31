Surviving Disaster host Cade Courtley leaving Hollywood: couldn’t express my love for this country

When Navy SEAL Christopher “Cade” Courtley left the military after nearly 10 years, he knew he could never handle the daily grind of working a desk job. He was too hardened.

Writer and former Spike TV host “Surviving Disaster” told Fox News he was “leading a double life” when he left active duty, explaining that in the months before his last salvation, Courtley, 52, , had started performing stunts in San Diego, California.

There he fell in love with the prospect of doing high octane and adrenaline maneuvers for a paycheck. He soon moved to Los Angeles, where he began to cut his teeth as a more experienced on-camera talent not as an actor but as a guy with a story to tell.

“It was a natural progression for a guy from the SEAL teams; it just made sense,” said Courtley. “I was doing more and more of this. I was meeting certain people, the directors, but it didn’t take long for me to realize that even though I was a poor piss actor, I could string together sentences.”

However, while Courtley “enjoyed the production process,” which had its own advantages, he still had to make a living, and it wasn’t until a near-death experience in Iraq that Courtley was presented with a similar offer. to that of a “godfather” that he could not refuse.

“So between spending time in Los Angeles and trying to get involved in this business, while having to pay the bills to go overseas to Iraq and Afghanistan and work for an agency as an entrepreneur, do back and forth, I was on a trip to Iraq and got a call from one of my producer friends, ”said Courtley.

“He said, Hey, we’re starting this new TV show where you would be the perfect host to survive disaster situations, what do you think?” he said. “All of a sudden like clockwork there’s a boom going off in the background and he’s like, ‘What the hell is that?’ I said, “It was an IED, so if you’re serious, call my lawyer, let’s make a deal, I’ll come back and we’ll give it a try.” So I spent the next four or five years doing several different TV show productions and things like that and it was fun. “

“Surviving Disaster” premiered in 2009 and would last for one season. Ultimately, Courtley said he left Hollywood about five years ago because he didn’t feel he could express his “true core values” and “love for this country”.

“I guess every individual has to make a decision. What’s important to you? Being able to freely express your opinions and beliefs? Because if you can’t do that, I can’t think of anything more anti-American than being afraid to voice your opinion and voice your opinion in this matter, ”Courtley said.

“You are not going to work in this company if you have patriotic or conservative values. This is just the reality of this company. So I have personally decided that my beliefs are more important than getting a pretty paycheck. decent in this city and have my own TV show. And I’m very happy with that decision, “he continued.

Now Courtley is running Victory Cafes, which he started on “Shark Tank” in 2016. He didn’t get a deal, but the business is still booming.

“Now I can go out there and tell the world that at Victory Coffees we believe in liberty, liberty and the Constitution of the United States and if you have a problem with that just try to cancel us. It will not happen. “

Courtley further shared his thoughts on the cancellation culture, stating that he “really asks Americans to stand up and believe in their opinions.”

“And if someone doesn’t like or hate you, you still have to persevere and continue to have those beliefs and that conviction,” he said. “And if we do that, the culture of cancellation will be canceled. It will disappear when people realize, ‘Hey, they don’t react to this anymore. They insist on their opinions, beliefs, convictions and cancel culture will disappear. . But as long as people appease some of the marginalized people who just can’t stand what you believe in, it will continue and grow. So we really need people to come together and be strong right now. “

Courtley’s suggestion? “Get out of your bubble” and “push your comfort zone a little bit and learn something new”.

“Try the victory challenge. Let’s try to figure that out a bit. Have a hot cup of coffee, turn down the heat and start your day with a victory,” he added.