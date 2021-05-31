Our Favorite Childhood Movie Monsters Inc. gets spinoff show on Disney + | Entertainment





Mike and Sully are making a big comeback after two decades and this time around, things have changed. From their ‘Monsters Inc.’ the days frightened by unsuspecting innocent children now come a new era for them to collect laughs instead of terrified cries. So here are a few things we know about the upcoming “Monsters at Work” from their recent press conference. “This is the laughter we are looking for” As one of the characters said in the “The Scarers Are Out, The Wilds Are In” trailer, fans can anticipate what kind of storyline will be in the new series. “Monsters At Work” events take place right after “Monsters Inc.” when Sully and Mike discover that laughing generates ten times more energy than screaming. And if you’re hoping for the return of an iconic character (read: Boo), sorry to disappoint you but she won’t be on the show this time around. Several new characters will be added to the roaster such as Val (Mindy Kaling), Tylor (Ben Feldman), Fritz (Henry Winkler) and Duncan (Lucas Neff) that will help add more life and humor to the story. Like everyone else, cast members and the production crew were also affected by COVID-19 and had to work remotely from home. When Bob Peterson who plays Roze went to the studio for his recording session, he was surprised to find out that he was the only one there and everyone was waiting for him on screen. “ Monsters at Work ” is scheduled to air on Disney + on July 2, 2021. Astro Movies Pack customers will get access to the Disney + Hotstar app from June 1, 2021, at an additional cost RM5 per month – one of the best deals in town! Astro customers who are not part of the Movies Pack can also take advantage of the Disney + Hotstar app through value-for-money bundles. All Malaysians can also subscribe directly to the Disney + Hotstar app to 54.90 RM for 3 months. More information here: astro.com.my/Disney If you’re an Astro customer, make sure you’re ready to stream from the Disney + Hotstar app on June 1 with your Astro subscription: Create: create or make sure you have your Astro ID. Create an Astro ID now via astro.com.my/AstroID. Astro GO users can use their existing login ID. Activate (from June 1, 2021): visit astro.com.my/Disney, sign in with your Astro ID, enter your cell phone number and verify it. Stream (from June 1, 2021): after successful activation (step 2), download the Disney + Hotstar app and connect with your mobile number provided in step 2 and start streaming your favorite shows on Disney + Hotstar!







