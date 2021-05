Kamaal R Khan calls Salman Khan gunda: I promise to destroy your career and make you a TV actor | Entertainment News

Actor Kamaal R Khan, in a new tweet that appeared to be directed at actor Salman Khan, asked him to fight his own battles instead of hiding behind struggling singer and actress chirkut. KRK reiterated its wish to destroy Salmans career. On Monday KRK tweeted, Dekho Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai, Ladne Ki Himmat Hai, Toh Khud Saamne Aakar Lado! Ye Chirkut Singer, struggling actress Wagairah Ko Aage Karke, Unke Peeche Naa Chupo (Look, Bollywood moron, if you have the courage to fight, do it right from the start. Don’t hide behind cheap singers and actresses in difficulty)! I promise to destroy your career and make you a TV actor. It’s your time #Antim. Although KRK didn’t name Salman in his tweet, he did refer to the actors’ upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth. Kamaal R Khan on Twitter. Earlier this month, KRK was seized with a libel suit by Salman. While KRK claimed he was in retaliation for his unfavorable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salmans lawyers argued it was in response to money laundering allegations. The KRK also threatened to destroy Salmans’ career on Saturday. Suna Hai Ki Ye Kaafi Logon Ka career Khatam Kar Chuka hai (I heard he destroyed many careers). Anyone speaking out against him has destroyed his career. But Nehle Pe Dehla Hi Hota Hai Na. I am Dehla. Main Iska Career Chaupat Karke, Isko Sadak By Le Aaoonga (But I am a formidable force. I will end his career and take him to the streets), he wrote. See also | Raveena Tandon posts video evidence after people ask her if she really works on her farm: Sach mein kiya Meanwhile, KRK claimed that more than 20 people in the film fraternity, who were afraid to rub Salman the wrong way, gave him their support. He said he couldn’t let them down and vowed to fight for all these people. As a first step, after receiving legal notice from Salman, KRK announced that he would no longer edit his films. However, he later said he would continue to review every Salman song and movie, even if the actor touches his feet and asks him not to. Related stories

