MeToo: Model accuses nine high-profile men in Bollywood of rape, sexual assault





Nine top Bollywood professionals, including an actor and a photographer, have been charged with rape and sexual assault by a model in the Indian city of Mumbai which is home to one of the world’s largest film industries. The police complaint recorded in the city’s Bandra neighborhood on May 26 says actor Jackky Bhagnani, photographer Colston Julian and talent manager Anirban Das Blah are among nine people charged with the crime. Bhagnani is the son of famous producer Vashu Bhagnani and has starred in films such as FALTU and Youngistaan. Blah is the co-founder of talent management company Kwan Entertainment. The model said Midday: The police registered an FIR after so many days of submitting my letter of complaint against the prominent figures, but none of them have yet been arrested. However, the newspaper quotes Inspector Sagar Nikam as explaining that the police are currently checking the allegations. advised We registered the FIR on the basis of its complaint. We are in the process of collecting the evidence that the survivor claims to have against them. Our investigations are ongoing, he said. In order to lead panchnama (crime scene recordings), a policewoman took me to the scene where these defendants sexually assaulted me in Mumbai, the model told the newspaper. Indian laws prohibit the disclosure of the identity of survivors of sexual abuse. She added: It appears Colston Julian went into hiding as his Bandra house was locked and his car was also not there when we visited. Bhagnani is somewhere in a foreign country and he is expected to arrive in Mumbai in September. Her complaint states that Julian raped her repeatedly between 2014 and 2018, Bhagnani assaulted her in Bandra, and Kamat sexually harassed her in a hotel in Santa Cruz. We are investigating the case. We will certainly be interviewing the accused soon, ”a senior police official told the newspaper. In 2018, a number of Indian women spoke out against sexual harassment and cited powerful men in their appeals on social media and other platforms, in what was considered the country’s MeToo moment. Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta was one of the first to press charges against colleague Nana Patekar, claiming he behaved inappropriately with her on set.

