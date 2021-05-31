



EAST LANSING, Michigan. East Lansing Film Festival is back for its 23rd year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The festival normally lasts eight days in November, but this year it will be four days in June. The festival will run from June 10 to June 13. I had to prepare for the film festival in March. So that was really taking a chance. And so I’m very happy to be able to offer it, said Susan Woods, director and founder of the festival. Films screened this year were originally submitted for the festival in 2020 before it was canceled. Films screened this year were originally submitted for the festival in 2020 before it was canceled. Now these shorts are just fantastic, from all over the world, put together to provide as much entertainment as possible, Woods said. Alice Street director Spencer Wilkinson is delighted that his film is finally hitting theaters. His film is one of many that will be screened during the festival. Alice Street director Spencer Wilkinson is delighted that his film is finally hitting theaters. His film is one of many that will be screened during the festival. Hope you know, East Lansing can be inspired by history, inspired by music, you know, percussion, art, and really have fun. looking at the movie, Alice Street and hopefully, you know, walk away with a little inspiration, Wilkinson said. While he may recover from the pandemic, Woods believes it is important to support local theaters, artists and businesses. While he may recover from the pandemic, Woods believes it is important to support local theaters, artists and businesses as much as possible. There has been a lot of streaming and, but when you think about it, the ability to go to a movie theater, go in the dark, watch it on the big screen with perfect sound. And having other people out there like comedy, there’s nothing better than being in a room full of people laughing, she says. EAST LANSING FILM FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Thursday June 10

7:00 p.m. MY PROFESSOR OCTOPUS (85 minutes) Friday June 11

6.30 p.m. MORE THAN MIYAGI (89 minutes)

8:40 p.m. Short film program A (96 minutes) Saturday June 12

3: 00p Short Film Program B (96 minutes) Rated R

5:15 p.m. MOST DIFFICULT DAY (54 minutes)

6:45 p.m. ALICE STREET (67 minutes)

8:40 p.m. Short films program C (71 minutes) Sunday June 13

2:30 p.m. TUSCALOOSA (101 minutes)

5:15 p.m. Short films program A (96 minutes)

7:30 p.m. Short Film Program B (96 minutes) Rated R To purchase tickets, go to https://elff.com.







