Chiranjeevi wishes evergreen actor Krishna health and happiness on his birthday

Chiranjeevi wrote a sweet wish for Krishna on the occasion of his 78th birthday today (May 31). Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter on Monday, May 31, to wish the evergreen actor Krishna his birthday at the age of 78. Chiranjeevi and Krishna, who have worked together in films like Todu Dongalu, Kottapeta Rowdy and Kotta Alludu, are good friends. In the message, Chiranjeevi called Krishna an adventure enthusiast and prayed for his good health and happiness. CHIRANJEEVIS WISHES FOR KRISHNA IS FULL OF HEALTH AND HAPPINESS On Monday, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to wish Krishna his 78th birthday. In the post, actor Indra wished in Telugu, which can be translated freely, Happy Birthday to superstar Krishna Gari, a nickname for adventure and a man like Jasmine. God bless him to be happy for hundreds of years in perfect health. Happy Birthday Sir! (sic). Here is the message: ,. . Happy Birthday Sir! Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 31, 2021 CHIRANJEEVI AND KRISHNAS FILMS TOGETHER Chiranjeevis’ first film with Krishna was Kotta Alludu. Directed by P Sambasiva Rao, the film starred Mohan Babu, Chiranjeevi, Krishna, Hema Chaudhari and Jaya Prada in key roles. The film was released in 1979. The two later worked together in Kottapeta Rowdy, which had Krishna and Jaya Prada in the lead roles. Chiranjeevi made a special appearance in the 1980 film. In Todu Dongalu, the duo play the role of friends. The film was directed by K Vasu. Many other celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Adivi Sesh, Eesha Rebba, Anil Ravipudi, Trivikram Srinivas also wished Krishna happy birthday on social media. READ ALSO | Mahesh Babu wishes Father Krishna on his birthday, thanks him for showing the way READ ALSO | Chiranjeevi wants government to honor NTR with Bharat Ratna on 98th birthday Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.







