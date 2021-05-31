Kannada actor Chetan Kumar provides ration kits to marginalized communities





With the start of the second wave of the pandemic, many people have provided support in the form of medical supplies, ration kits for marginalized communities and disadvantaged groups. One of these individuals is Kannada actor Chetan Kumar, famous for “Aa Dinagalu”. He distributed grocery kits and other supplies to tribal groups, transgender communities and workers at the Bengaluru cemetery. The kits have reached those in need with the help of his foundation called “Chetan Foundation” which operates through a network of fans. He also called on Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa to regularize the services of 300 Bengaluru cemetery workers who have no security to fall back on. He urged the government to provide them with assistance in the form of insurance and medical care. “Please provide them with immediate medical assistance in terms of vaccines, insurance, beds and payments,” insisted the actor as reported. The new Indian Express. He was shocked to see the Koraga community in Udupi fall victim to a social practice called “ajjalu paddhati” where upper caste Hindus force community members to eat nails and hair. This community also received grocery kits with the help of Jagadish Gangolly and Vajarang, two of the actor’s fans. Asked a hypothetical question about being the CM, the actor responded with a smile, that if he was the CM, his top priority would be the redistribution of wealth, from him. Recoveries from Karnataka continue to outnumber active cases as 28,053 landfills were reported with 20,378 new cases on Sunday. As the state continues to vaccinate its residents, the Chief Minister said he wanted to lift the restrictions from June 7, but the “decision would depend on public cooperation.” Also Read: Following Social Distancing and Lockdown Standards, This Karnataka Village Becomes COVID Free

