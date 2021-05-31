Today in History, May 31, 2021 | New

Today it’s Monday May 31, the 151st day of 2021. There are 214 days left in the year. It’s Memorial Day.
At May 31, 1921, a race riot broke out in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began to plunder and level the affluent black neighborhood of Greenwood after reporting that a black man assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are said to have died.
1578 The Christian catacombs of ancient Rome were accidentally discovered by workers digging in a vineyard along the Via Salaria.
1859 The Big Ben clock tower in London has been commissioned, striking for the first time.
1889 Some 2,200 people in Johnstown, Pa. Died when the South Fork Dam collapsed, sending 20 million tons of water through the city.
1935 The 20th Century Fox film studio was created by the merger of Fox Film Corp. and Twentieth Century Pictures.
2009 Dr George Tiller, a rare provider of late abortions, was shot and killed in a church in Wichita, Kansas. (Gunman Scott Roeder was later convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole for 50 years.) Millvina Dean, the last survivor of the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912, has died in Southampton , in England, at the age of 97. .
2014 Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, the only US soldier held prisoner in Afghanistan, was released by the Taliban in exchange for five Afghan detainees at the US prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Bergdahl, who disappeared in June 2009, later pleaded guilty to endangering his comrades by leaving his post in Afghanistan; his sentence included a dishonorable dismissal, reduction in rank and a fine, but no penalty. from prison.)
Ten years ago Angered by the civilian casualties, Afghan President Hamid Karzai said he would no longer allow NATO airstrikes on homes. Former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic has been placed in a UN detention unit in the Netherlands awaiting trial on charges of genocide.
Five years ago A jury has found former Chicago suburban cop Drew Peterson guilty of attempting to hire someone to kill the prosecutor who helped convict him of the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio.
One year ago Tens of thousands of protesters have once again taken to the streets across America, with peaceful protests against police killings overshadowed by the unrest; Officials have deployed thousands of National Guard troops and imposed strict curfews in major cities. Protesters in Washington sparked fires near the White House amid mounting tensions with police, who fired tear gas and stun grenades.
Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 91 years old. Singer Peter Yarrow is 83 years old. Humanitarian aid and author Terry Waite is 82 years old. Singer-musician Augie Meyers is 81 years old. Actor Sharon Gless is 78 years old. Football Hall of Fame member Joe Namath is 78 years old. Journalist and audiovisual commentator Bernard Goldberg is 76 years old. Actor Tom Berenger is 71 years old. Actor Gregory Harrison is 71 years old. Actor Kyle Secor is 64 years old. Actor Roma Maffia is 63 years old. Actor / comedian Chris Elliott is 61 years old. Actor Lea Thompson is 60 years old. Singer Corey Hart is 59 years old. Actor Hugh Dillon is 58 years old. Rapper DMC is 57 years old. Actor Brooke Shields is 56 years old. Country musician Ed Adkins (The Derailers) is 54 years old. TV host Phil Keoghan is 54 years old. Jazz musician Christian McBride is 49 years old. Actor Archie Panjabi is 49 years old. Actor Merle Dandridge (TV: Greenleaf) is 46 years old. Actor Colin Farrell is 45 years old. Rock musician Scott Klopfenstein (Reel Big Fish) is 44 years old. Actor Eric Christian Olsen is 44 years old. Rock musician Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy) is 41 years old. Country singer Casey James (TV): American Idol) is 39 years old. Actor Jonathan Tucker is 39 years old. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 35 years old. Actor Curtis Williams Jr. is 34 years old. Pop singer Normani Hamilton (Fifth Harmony) is 25.