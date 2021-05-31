Marvel’s Black Panther at Wandavision, the legacy of super-powerful SC actors

Alex AJ Gardner is the latest South Carolina native to make waves after he was apparently cast as Iron Lad, a Marvel superhero with powers similar to billionaire Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man.

At least four South Carolina natives went on to portray iconic comic book characters on big and small screens.

Here’s a look at who they are and who they’ve immortalized:

Black Panther is from Anderson

Chadwick Boseman, arguably one of Upstate’s most esteemed natives, made history when he was chosen as Wakandanhero the Black Panther in 2014.

Before his death, Boseman appeared in four Marvel films, including the titular “Black Panther” film.

His last appearance was in “Avengers: Endgame,” when he reappeared in the climactic fight scene with dozens of superheroes in one of the most lauded stages in Marvel Cinematic Universe history.

Even though he’s gone, Boseman serves as a role model and hero for many young children, especially as the first black superhero to get his own movie.

The titanium of the stage and the screen, Boseman’s final year rocked the Anderson and Marvel communities. He was posthumously nominated for an Oscar for his turn in “My Rainey’s Dark Background,” in which he appears alongside fellow South Carolina native Viola Davis.

Eartha Kitt brought Catwoman to life

Iconic singer and actress Eartha Kitt is widely known for her portrayal of “Baby Santa Claus” and her turn as villainous Yzma in Disney’s “The Emperor’s New Groove,” but she was also one of the first women to bring an iconic DC Comics character to life.

Kitt – who was born in northern Orangeburg County – portrayed Catwoman in the third season of the 1960s Batman TV show. She was the first black actor to play the character, who is sometimes a villain and sometimes a hero. She portrayed Selena Kyle with a ruthless alluring that captivated audiences. She continued to perform on Broadway and in films.

Kitt spent the first eight years of his life in South Carolina, according to the SC Museum. She was born to a 14 year old mother and an unknown white father. She moved to Harlem, New York, as a child, the museum said.

She was a muse for director Orson Welles, won Grammy, Tony and Oscar nominations, and was a staunch civil rights advocate. She died in 2006 from colon cancer, the same disease that claimed Boseman’s life.

‘Suicide Squad’ films feature a native of SC

Viola Davis is not as well known for her role in comics – she turned heads on the TV show “How to Escape Murder,” and in Oscar-winning films like “The Help” and August Wilson’s “Fences. “- but she brought DC Comics character Amanda Waller to the big screen for the Suicide Squad franchise.

Waller is a morally gray figure who works for the government and heads the Suicide Squad, a cabal of imprisoned overseers and criminals who are forced to carry out dangerous missions.

She first appeared in 2016’s “Suicide Squad” and will reprise her role in this year’s sequel, which is set to be more fun and a violent adaptation of the comics.

Davis was born in Saint Matthews on the site of a former plantation, according to her Instagram account. Her grandfather was a sharecropper on the property, according to the post. His family left the small town shortly after his birth in 1965, according to USA Today.

‘Wandavision’ star has Greenville roots

Teyonah Parris is a Hopkins native who cut her teeth at the Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities in downtown Greenville before making her mark in Hollywood.

Parris, who has appeared on shows like “Mad Men” and “Empire,” became one of Marvel’s newest heroes this year when she played Monica Rambeauon “WandaVision” onDisney Plus.

Rambeau is a government agent who tries to save Wanda Maximoff and those trapped in the Avenger’s spell on the hugely popular TV show. It was during the nine-episode series that she gained powers and became the hero known as Photon in the comics.

Parris portrayed the older version of Rambeau for the show. The child version of the character first appeared in the movie “Captain Marvel.”

She is set to reprise her role in the sequel to “Captain Marvel,” due out in 2022, according to USA Today.

After graduating from Governor’s School, Parris went to Julliard, a prestigious acting school in New York City, according to The Greenville News. She told the New York Times that a teacher at Governor’s School told her to “stop talking ghetto” when she was a teenager.

“Not only am I offended but I’m confused because if there’s nothing wrong with people coming from the projects or the ghetto, it’s actually not my experience. It was extremely frustrating because I didn’t feel like he was seeing me. That’s when I started realizing, OK, you’re gonna have to fight to be seen, “she told The Times in 2016.

