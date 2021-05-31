HBO Max tries to use Disney and Netflix’s Playbook

AT&T (NYSE: T) takes a much different approach to the international launch of HBO Max than it did when it debuted in the United States a year ago. The Latin American version of the service will be available next month with two plan levels – standard and mobile only – and discounts for subscribers committing to six months or one year of service.

This decision reflects the successful international pricing strategies of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt disney (NYSE: DIS), two streaming leaders. Will the strategy work as well for WarnerMedia as it does for its two biggest competitors?

HBO for just $ 3 per month

WarnerMedia will offer its mobile plan only in select markets for as low as $ 3 per month with a 12-month commitment, according to a press release detailing the launch.

This price is comparable to Netflix’s mobile-only plans in some South Asian markets. Management has not provided details on its mobile-only subscribers, but the company has said it is happy with the results so far and continues to expand the plan to more countries.

Likewise, Disney launched Disney + in India with its flagship service priced at around $ 4 per month. This plan includes everything Disney and Hotstar have to offer, including many HBO shows.

HBO’s standard plan will cost around $ 6 per month in most markets. That’s less than the region’s average revenue per user of Netflix, which hit $ 7.39 per month in the first quarter. HBO Max’s standard price may also lower Disney’s prices in Latin America when users add its sports-focused Star + package. WarnerMedia is targeting these sports fans with the inclusion of UEFA Champions League football and other live sports in Mexico and Brazil.

This low-cost strategy helped propel Disney + to over 100 million subscribers in just over a year. AT&T has much lower expectations for HBO Max with an outlook of just 67 million to 70 million subscribers by the end of 2021 – up from nearly 64 million at the end of the first quarter. That number includes around 10 million existing HBO subscribers in Latin America who will have access to HBO Max at no additional cost.

Will it work for HBO Max?

After closing the first quarter with nearly 64 million subscribers, mostly in the United States, AT&T is very likely to hit its year-end outlook. Its long-term outlook for 150 million subscribers by 2025 will be much more dependent on international growth.

HBO already has a strong brand in Latin America. This is one of the main reasons WarnerMedia chose the region as its first international expansion, and it should be able to start with a standalone over-the-top service.

That said, Disney also has an extremely strong brand around the world, but its Disney + subscriber base is heavily concentrated in the United States and India. Disney + Hotstar accounts for a third of the company’s total subscribers at the end of March, and the United States may account for a similar share, if not more. That means Latin America probably only has a few million Disney + subscribers, but the company doesn’t break down the results by region.

Netflix, on the other hand, had nearly 38 million Latin American subscribers at the end of the first quarter. The region was also one of its first international expansions in 2011. At the start of 2017, it still had only around 15 million subscribers. Its growth over the past four years has come from a big push in original Spanish programming and local productions – a strategy Netflix is ​​pursuing around the world.

So coming to Latin America with relatively low prices and a strong brand is no guarantee of success for HBO Max. It already has around 10 million subscribers in the region, so it might not have as many fruits on its hands as Disney’s streaming service. Nonetheless, Netflix has managed to grow faster in the last four years in the region than in its first six.

If WarnerMedia can invest in more local content while maintaining its price online with Netflix and Disney + in most countries, it can gain the market share it needs to help push the service towards its subscription goal. long-term.