Shes going places: The Lion King birthday cake for three-year-olds leaves the internet in half





Birthdays are one of the most special days for children, with a lot to look forward to, especially the cake. However, when a toddler had an odd request for their ‘Lion King’ themed birthday cake, it sure amused internet users. For her birthday, three-year-old Leona suggested that she wanted a Lion King birthday cake. However, she wanted him to represent the heartbreaking moment when Mufasa, one of the protagonists of the story, died after being pushed off a cliff by his brother. The cake represents Mufasa lying dead on the ground, while Simba, his son, watches him helplessly. The little one said she did it because she thought everyone would be too sad to eat the cake, leaving it all to her. My niece turned 3 today !! tweeted Casey, Leonas’ uncle. She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment Mufasa dies, because “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and that will be it for me”. My niece turned 3 today !! She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment Mufasa dies because everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and that will be it for me. pic.twitter.com/UOatqCUSj0 – Casey Feigh (@caseyfeigh) May 29, 2021 Since it was shared online, the tweet has garnered over 7 lakh likes with netizens quite amused by the girl’s ingenious idea. Many responded with their own hilarious memes and called the little girl a genius, wondering if her plan was working or not. Some have drawn parallels with their own three-year-olds. Some have spoken of their own interpretations of this heartbreaking scene from the film. Perfection! It reminds me of an installation I did at the Anaheim Disney Store … pic.twitter.com/g9Vary2L75 Adam S. (is 2/2 vaxxed) (@CucamongaDuke) May 29, 2021 I literally just left the park where my 3 year old daughter was making me play Long Live the King for the billionth time. She climbs on the toboggan begging her brother to help me then I push her away. It’s amazing how little kids seem to love this murder scene Dammy (@DamDamDammy) May 29, 2021 Others were just in awe of the intricate details of the bakery. The cake was made by Thirsty Whale Bakery, a small bakery in Minneapolis, United States.







