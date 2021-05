Olivia Rodrigos Sour marks the biggest start of the year

A year ago, Olivia Rodrigo’s name was barely registered in the music world. At the time, she was a teenage Disney actress who had moderate success contributing to the soundtrack to her show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. What a difference a year, if not just five months, has made since his song Drivers License exploded in January. Rodrigo, 18, is now a pop superstar with two No.1 singles and a No.1 hit album a social media phenomenon following in the footsteps of his idol Taylor Swift, who performs at big rewards and speaks confidently of his lineage as a songwriter. the Grammy buzz prepares. (She is already playing the celebrity game.)

Rodrigos’ debut album, Sour, opens at the top of the latest Billboard charts with the equivalent of 295,000 sales in the United States, the biggest opening so far this year, according to MRC Data, the Billboards tracking arm. That total includes 301 million streams, the second-best stream count for all albums this year, behind J. Coles The Off-Season, which topped last week’s charts. Sour is also No. 1 in Britain, Canada, Ireland, Australia and elsewhere, according to the Rodrigos label, Geffen.

In an age when new albums are usually filled with content to maximize their streaming performance, Rodrigos and Coles ‘albums are unusual: Sour only has 11 tracks and The Off-Season 12. In comparison, Morgan Wallens’ country blockbuster , Dangerous: The Double Album has 30 songs in its Standard Edition, and it opened with 240 million clicks in January. Amongst others chart factoids for Sour: Rodrigo is just the second artist named Olivia to score a No.1 album in six-decade Billboard 200 history, following two in the 1970s by Olivia Newton-John If You Love Me, Let Me Know (1974) and Have You Ever Been Sweet (1975). Coles The Off-Season drops to No.2 in its second week, while Scaled and Icy, the new album by alt-pop duo Twenty One Pilots, opens at No.3 with the equivalent of 75,000 sales, including 33 million streams. . Wallens Dangerous, still a consistent hit after 20 weeks, is in 4th place, and Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo is in fifth place with A Gangstas Pain.

