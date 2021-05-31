Black Academy Award show finds a home and airs from 2022





An upcoming awards ceremony honoring black talent in Canada has found a broadcaster. Organizers say the CBC plans to broadcast the groundbreaking event created by the Black Academy, which was founded by fellow comedians Shamier Anderson and Stephan James, who grew up in Toronto. The academy, along with Insight Productions, announced a three-year partnership with the CBC for national live broadcast. Read more: ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ review: A beautiful love story in troubled times Anderson and James, who are both making waves in Hollywood, launched Black Academy in December and announced the awards in January. They plan to host the show in the fall of 2022 to celebrate established and emerging black Canadian talent in film, television, music, sports and culture. The story continues under the ad The show is billed as Canada’s first-ever awards show honoring black talent and will air on CBC-TV and the CBC Gem streaming service from 2022 to 2024. Details, including price categories and submission process, will be announced at a later date. Trend stories Big Canadian banks are seeing their profits skyrocket. This is how they earn their money

Canada to receive 2.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week from Pfizer, Moderna Read more: Stephan James, Jason Sudeikis on ‘Race’ and why Jesse Owens’ story is still relevant today Beyond creating an awards show like you’ve never seen it before, our intention is to spotlight the incredible black talent across this country and inspire generations to come, James, the Amazon Prime Video Series Golden Globe nominee star Back home, said in a statement. Black Academy and Insight Productions are looking to hire a black showrunner and creatives and a team of Blacks for the event. The organizations also offer a skills development program for several creatives and behind-the-scenes teams before pre-production.















Canadian actor brothers launch the Black Academy to spotlight black Canadian talent





The academy also announced that Martha Hagos, a longtime colleague of Anderson and James, has been promoted from the organization’s chief operating officer to executive director. The story continues under the ad Anderson and James co-founded The Black Academy as a permanent year-round operation to showcase black talent, break down barriers of discrimination, and tackle systemic racism. The academy is a national division of the nonprofit group of brothers BLACK Canada (Building A Legacy in Acting, Cinema + Knowledge), which hosted an annual Black Ball in Toronto and Los Angeles. © 2021 The Canadian Press







