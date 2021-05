Steve Martin reacts to Emma Stone’s monologue about planes, trains and cars

Emma Stone drops F-bombs on Kimmel … and Steve Martin approves.



Steve martin answer to Emma Stonerecreation of his famous car rental monologue from Planes, trains and automobiles while Jimmy Kimmel Live. Earlier this week, Stone appeared on the show and explained that she used to watch the comedy classic over and over again as a child, although she was probably too young for that. After the official Twitter account of Jimmy Kimmel Live shared the video of Stone doing a very faithful recreation of the highly rated R car rental scene from the John hughes classic, including each of its Martin replied with a simple: “I am … honored?” Related: ‘Cruella’ Actors & Character Guide: Who Plays Who In The Disney Live-Action Prequel For those who may not be familiar with the film, Planes, trains and automobiles is a 1987 comedy film starring Martin and the late John candy. In the film, the two men play an advertising executive and a seller of shower curtain rings, respectively. They find themselves stranded trying to get home for Thanksgiving where everything that can go wrong including Martin gets stuck in a car rental office with no vehicle and no paperwork. This infamous monologue is well known to moviegoers as one of the crudest angry speeches in the history of the big screen. Planes, trains and automobiles It is also the first time that teenage comedy director Hughes has stepped out of his comfort zone and directed a film intended for the general public. Martin is an experienced actor, writer and director who has been involved in filmmaking since the 1960s. He currently plays and co-writes the Hulu original. Only the murders in the building which is due out on August 31 of this year. Stone’s latest film, Cruella, is in theaters right now. She plays the titular character and the film delves into the history of Disney’s infamous villain. Continue Reading: The 10 Best Emma Stone Movies Ranked

