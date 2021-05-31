Sam Neill jokes that he didn’t know who he was playing





Sam Neill, who is set to play an Asgardian actor again playing Anthony Hopkins’ Odin in Thor 4, admits he was a bit confused by the role.

jurassic parkStar Sam Neill recently joked that he was baffled by the role he has played in the upcoming MCUs.Thor: love and thunder.The New Zealand actor made his international debut as an adult version of Damien, the Devil’s Son, in 1981.Omen III, and is best known as the paleontologist Dr Alan Grant of thejurassic parkfranchise. Neill is also set to reprise the role of Alan Grant in the upcomingJurassic World: Dominioncurrently planned for a 2022 release. Neill made his MCU debut in 2017Thor: Ragnarok, directed by Taika Waititi, in a cameo role alongside Matt Damon. In the previous entry of theThorfranchise, Neill and Damon played Asgardian actors who presented a play celebrating Loki’s life and supposed death. Neill was hired by Waititi to play the stage version of Thors’ father, Odin, who in turn was played by Anthony Hopkins, while Damon played the stage version of Tom Hiddlestons Loki. It was also recently confirmed that the two stars are set to return in another stage play scene in the latest.Thormovie. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Fat Thors’ Best Endgame Moment Made The Joke Worth It While much simpler than it looks, the idea of ​​an actor playing a fictional role played by another actor left Neill somewhat puzzled while filming in Australia. Recently speak with Nova, Sam Neill said, I never understood any of Thor’s movies, in fact the whole Marvel Universe is a complete mystery to me.When one of the radio hosts took the initiative to explain that Neill was playing a fake version of the character of Anthony Hopkins, he replied: What? I wish someone had told me that, it’s so much easier !. During the interview, he admitted: I mean I was standing next to Jenny Morris and I said, Do you know what planet was on? To be honest I was completely baffled, I came back, I was baffled again, I did my part, I don’t know who is playing who exactly because they’re kind of a role swap. While Neill undoubtedly played his confusion for comedic effect, the self-referential humor of seeing the events of previous MCU films reproduced on screen by fictional Asgardian actors is precisely the type of absurd comedy that Taika Waititi is known for. Previously a small independent New Zealand director known for his low-budget pricing, his comedic prowess helped both reinvent and reinvigorate theThorfranchise after the poor performance ofThor: The Dark World. After winning an Oscar for Best Screenplay Adapted forJojo Rabbit, Waititi is also committed to writing and directing hisStar warsmovie. Thor: love and thunderrecently finished principal photography and is currently set to hit theaters in May of next year. Joining the very confused Sam Neill, is a all-star lineup including Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Karen Gillan, Russell Crowe, Melissa McCarthy, Matt Damon, Chris Pratt and Jamie Alexander. Fans should probably be keeping their fingers crossed that Taika Waititi can make more sense of what he does with the film than his cast. Next: MCU Phase 5: Thor’s Next Villain Should Be Odin’s Full Brother Source: Nova Eternals trailer suggests they met Captain America during the first Avenger

