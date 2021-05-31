“ I have a completely different face ”





Raven-Symon has been open about her struggles with body image, but now the star is losing weight on her own terms and she posted about it in a Instagram Live video. (There is profanity in the video below.) “Pounds Down (Ear update),” the 35-year-old “Raven’s Home” star and former “Cosby Show” star posted in the caption of a live video she filmed in the car this week. weekend with his wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, whom she married last year. “Just say hello! Information on traveling in pounds / ear piercing / and getting around.” In the video, Raven-Symon gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers an update on her curly hair routine and the ear piercing performed by Pearman-Maday before sharing the news of her success. weightloss. “On another note, books down, books down!” she announces. “Look at the chin, baby. See that chin?” she said, drawing attention to his jaw. “If you literally watch ‘Raven’s Home’ now and come on this Live and see this joint, I have a whole different face,” she says as Pearman-Maday nods. “It’s a journey of less pounds,” she says. “Just so you know, I weigh 28 pounds,” she says as she and Pearman-Maday clap. “You look amazing, honey, you’re doing so well,” said Pearman-Maday. Raven-Symon then shares that she’s in the middle of a 48-hour fast. “So we’re on that path right now,” she said, revealing that she and Pearman-Maday had just taken a 30-minute walk together around the neighborhood to exercise. Pearman-Maday goes on to say that while she can’t give too many details, she and Raven-Symon have started an exercise journey together which they will post on their YouTube channel. “We’re still filming it; we’ll share it with you guys as soon as this is over,” Raven-Symon says. “I think it’s safe to say it’s a bit, like, transformative,” says Pearman-Maday. “I mean, do you see that jawbone right now?” Raven-Symon said proudly. “Looks like I have a neck.” “You do!” said Pearman-Maday. Last year, the former “That’s So Raven” star reminded People being ashamed of the body in the early 2000s. “There was definitely a shift in my mind,” she says. “I prevailed because at the end of the day it’s like, ‘Come on people, everyone’s a different height.'”







