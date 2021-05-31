Vanessa Hudgens meets Ashley Tisdale’s daughter, Jupiter





Wild cats are still in the same boat, especially through milestones like their first children. Vanessa Hudgens finally met baby Ashley Tisdales, and it was the sweetest High school music ever reunion. Over Memorial Day weekend, Hudgens visited Tisdale home, where the Merry happy whatever star introduced her longtime friend to her 2-month-old daughter Jupiter Iris French. And of course, they both posted evidence on their Instagram Stories. Tisdale shared photos of herself HSM castmate adorably looking at baby Juju while hugging her. Juju and Aunt Nessa, she wrote. Literally Jupiter opened her arms like holding me the minute she met Ness. It warmed my heart. Hudgens also shared another photo on his own Instagram story, while writing, I am basing on this angel. Tisdale and her husband Christopher French welcomed Jupiter, their first child, on March 23, breaking the news on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of their baby’s hand wrapped around his finger. Jupiter Iris French arrived on the earth side on 3.23.21, she captioned the post. A few days later, Tisdale spoke about her childbirth experience. I don’t think I’ve ever felt more exhausted. But it’s totally worth it, she wrote. I can’t believe what my body was capable of so far, it’s amazing and I’m so grateful to have brought this beautiful gift into our life. Instagram / Ashley Tisdale Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the co-stars who became BFFs weren’t able to meet as often as usual, but Hudgens was still excited about Tisdales’ pregnancy. In November 2020, Hudgens declared Entertainment tonight that she was going to be a fairy godmother to Tisdales’ baby, whoever the true godfathers were. Oh my God, this is so exciting, she said. I’m so excited to be going back to LA to sing to her baby and her belly. I’m just over the moon for her and Chris. They’re just going to make amazing parents. I still can’t believe it, but I’m very moved and very excited about it. Indeed, in March, the Princess switch star met Tisdale right before she was about to step out, and shared a (masked) selfie that proved how excited she was for her fairy goddaughter to arrive. It took 9 months, but safely we had a pic before my daughter left again, Tisdale wrote on her Instagram. I love you @vanessahudgens. Sharpay and Gabriella may never have seen eye to eye, but Tisdale and Hudgens remain closer than ever.







