Why boys can’t use the comics ending

Boys can’t use the end of the comic, as that would involve killing a titular character and alienating fans. Here’s why it wouldn’t work.
The comic book source material for The boys features a particularly dark ending, something the Amazon Prime show can’t use for a plethora of reasons. Eric Kripkes ‘live-action TV show follows Garth Ennis’ comic quite loosely, as the series takes an intensely satirical and cynical stance on the comics. With the controversial upcoming arc “Herogasm” The boys season 3, it will be interesting to watch the narrative trajectories of the titular Boys, as well as each Supe who is currently part of the Seven.
Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) has had the entire character trajectory on the show, with significant changes in the character’s personal agenda and motivation. Initially motivated solely by the urge to decimate the Seven and kill Homelander for allegedly murdering his wife Becca, Butchers’ plans undergo a transformation after some massive disclosures towards the end of Season 1. The revelation that Becca is under protection witnesses by Vought International, and the presence of his son with Homelander, Ryan Butcher, adds layers of emotional depth to Butchers’ growth as a character. While most of Butchers’ actions have been downright ruthless throughout the series, it’s nearly impossible for the creators to keep up with the original ending, as the character of Butchers in The boys is very different from that of the comic book series.
While chaos and Machiavellian machination are integral to the character of butchers, The boys Season 2 saw him become a father figure to Ryan after Beccas died, which is both terrifying and endearing to watch. Despite excruciating emotional loss and an understandable conflict over Ryans’ fate, Butcher decides to protect the child by handing him over to Grace Mallory and the CIA. As these developments do not occur in the original source material, Butchers’ trajectory in the comics is driven entirely by revenge and an inappropriate sense of restoring order by murdering thousands of Supes in the process. This is notably triggered by the presence of Jack From Jupiter, a parody of Martian Manhunter and Shazam, who kills Butchers’ beloved dog, Terror. After Butcher kills Jack From Jupiter, he suffers a complete breakdown, transforming into an antagonist with a thirst for blood.
Additionally, in the comics, the boys are all powered by Compound V, which helps them take on various Supes. After avenging the Terror, Butcher decides to target millions of carriers by targeting their gene pool with deadly chemical weapons. In the process, Butcher commits the unforgivable act of murdering his own allies, including Mothers Milk, Frenchie, and the Female. However, Hughie, the only survivor of the group, ends up killing Butcher to stop his plan to kill millions of innocent people. Such an end would be disastrous for The boys, like the actions of butchers in The boys the comics aren’t in sync with his actions on the series, and his trajectory in the live-action adaptation is on a completely different course so far. Also, since Compound V is more of a pharmaceutical agent in the series with disastrous effects and the boys don’t use the drug to boost their powers, it doesn’t make sense for Butcher to go down the path of wanting to eradicate them. members of their own team.
While it’s entirely possible that Butcher will turn on his allies during Season 3 of The boysIt’s also important to remember that he harbors a certain fondness for his team members, which makes it unlikely that he will murder them in cold blood. Not only would that be too cold and uncompromising a conclusion for a show full of promise, but also a largely unsatisfying ending for a complex character so deeply flawed, but so widely loved. However, due to the overtly cynical nature of the series, Kripke could have fashioned a much darker and more tragic ending, although the deaths of key characters seem unlikely due to the satirical tone of the series. While Billy Butcher might not be on the road to redemption, it would be extremely out of character for him to orchestrate mass genocide and for the showrunners to risk alienating fans of the series in the process. .
