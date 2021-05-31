Box office: “ A Quiet Place Part II ” breaks records of the pandemic era

And breathe out.

The movie industry is breathing a little easier after Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” hit $ 57 million over Memorial Day weekend. It’s a sign that theaters are back after more than a year of pandemic-era closures, capacity restrictions and nervous customers.

But the public health situation is radically changing, at least in this country, and this is fueling the optimism of exhibitors and studios. More than 60% of American adults have received at least one injection of the vaccine, and some research even suggests that 70% of Americans could be vaccinated by the summer. Last week, AMC, Regal and Cinemark announced that they will no longer need fully vaccinated guests to wear face masks.

What makes the results of “A Quiet Place Part II” particularly noteworthy is that they pretty much correspond to what the film was supposed to do before the pandemic. This, of course, did not go as planned. The sequel was originally slated to open in March 2020, but COVID-19 has clouded those ambitions. The first film in the horror franchise, “A Quiet Place,” opened for $ 50 million in 2018. Of course, the profit margins will be a little different. The first film only cost $ 17 million to make; its monitoring has a budget of $ 61 million. John Krasinski returned to helm the sequel, with Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds reprising their roles. Djimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy complete the cast. “A Quiet Place Part II” was screened in 3,726 theaters.

“We’re happy for the industry,” said Chris Aronson, chief distribution officer for Paramount. “We are happy for the movie theaters. This is a referendum on the future of cinema, so there is a lot to celebrate. “

Disney’s “Cruella,” an attempt to explain what made some puppy-like maniacal lust for Dalmatian fur, opted for a hybrid release strategy. It’s available to rent on Disney Plus for $ 30 and is also showing in 3,892 theaters. The film, which stars Emma Stone as the main character and takes place in the fashion world, is expected to open at $ 26.5 million over the four-day holiday, a solid result given the unorthodox rollout. .

Lionsgate’s ‘Spiral’, a reboot of the ‘Saw’ franchise that stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, took third place with $ 2.77 million, bringing its US total to $ 20.3 million after three weeks in theaters.

MGM and Miramax’s ‘Wrath of Man’, an action thriller that reunites director Guy Ritchie with his ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’ and ‘Snatch’ star Jason Statham, took fourth place on the national charts with $ 2.75 million. That brings its domestic transport to $ 22.8 million.

Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” took fifth place with $ 2.7 million over the four-day vacation. That brings the animated fantasy adventure’s box office total to $ 51.6 million over its 13 weeks in theaters.

Internationally, “A Quiet Place Part II” grossed $ 22 million, including $ 14.9 million from China, where the thriller debuted in third place.

While the film industry will be comforted by the results of the holiday weekend, the industry still faces serious headwinds. Some movie chains, like the Alamo Drafthouse and the Studio Movie Grill, are trying to come out of bankruptcy, others, like AMC, have survived the crisis but still have a lot of debt. In addition, the studios took advantage of the pandemic to experiment with alternative distribution strategies. This has led most companies, such as Disney, Warner Bros. and Paramount, to report that they plan to shorten movie theater windows, talking about how long movies are exclusively in theaters. Instead of 90 days, they want to cut that window in half to 45 days. Will movie debuts on home entertainment platforms earlier ultimately hurt the box office? It remains to be seen. In addition, the film industry is global and parts of the world, including Canada where “A Quiet Place Part II” opened, are still stuck or struggling to control the virus. This will take away some of the profits from the films.

But, for a weekend, at least, a sector of the economy that hasn’t had much good news, finally has reason to be optimistic.

“In many places we find a sense of normalcy in life,” said Aronson. “It doesn’t just mean endless TV watching. It means to go out and experience things. And the cinema is a special experience. It is something that cannot be duplicated or replaced. ”