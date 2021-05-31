Dulquer Salmaan’s first films in Tollywood, Kollywood, Bollywood and Mollywood; Know here





The Zoya factor Actor Dulquer Salmaan has made a name for himself in the South Indian industry not only as a versatile actor but also as a fashion icon. Marking his acting debut in 2012, Salmaan made his blockbuster debut with Srinath RajendranSecond show. The actor has since risen through the ranks of success and fame in the industry one film at a time in various regional Indian languages. Here is the list of Dulquer Salmaan films that marked his debut in various regional film industries. 1. Second show Srinath RajendranSecond show Dulquer Salmaan’s first Mollywood film won him critical and audience recognition. He won the filmfare award for best male debut for his powerful acting in the film. 2.Vaayai Moodi Pesavum Vaayai Moodi Pesavum marked Dulquer Salmaan’s first film in the Tamil film industry in 2014. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film starred an array of talented actors such as Nazriya Nazim, Madhoo, Arjunan and Abhinav. The film’s intriguing concept revolves around the story of a city, banned from speaking by the government, due to contagious spread while speaking. The 34-year-old actor played the role of Aravind, a sales rep. 3. Mahanati Directed by Ashwin Nag, the 2018 film marked Dulquer Salmaan’s first Telugu film. The story of an inspirational actress struggling with depression who ends up becoming an alcohol addict was played by Keerthy Suresh while Dulquer was seen playing Gemini Ganesan in the biopic. The film was a commercial success while the cast received critical acclaim for their performance. 4.karwaan Released in 2018, Dulquer Salmaan’s Bollywood debut did not do well at the box office. Starring promising Bollywood actors, the film starred Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar, Sameer Saxena and Amala Akkineni. The plot of the film revolved around two friends who embark on a journey to resolve their misunderstandings, however, they meet a teenager on their way who accompanies them on the adventure. IMAGE – INSTAGRAM BY DULQUER SALMAAN Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







