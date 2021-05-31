Rizzle Presents Bollywood-Level Videos With Its New Filmi Feature





In an industry where innovation is so scarce and groundbreaking original ideas are lacking, Rizzle launches Filmi, which turns simple videos into stunning videos that look straight out of a Bollywood movie thanks to their special effects based on the IA and ML. This innovative feature gives your daily short videos a magical makeover at the push of a button. This exciting update is well received by the creative community as a whole, as the hours spent editing can now be used productively. When the craze for short videos first hit India, there was an overwhelming number of lip-syncing videos that later turned into dance videos. Fast forward to today’s short video market filled with TikTok clones as millions of creators try their hand at dancing and lip-syncing. As entertaining as they can be, they are monotonous and may lose their appeal. Creators spend hours editing a short video clip to make sure they get high engagement. While some creators are learning the art of editing, the vast majority prefer to focus on their core performance art skills, including lip-syncing, dancing, short skits, etc.



Filmi is revolutionary in short video platforms. Now every creator can create videos that look straight out of a Bollywood music video. Sapna Patel, Marketing Director at Rizzle Says, “Rizzle is leveling the video playground for creators with Filmi. Our team wants to equip all creators with AI and ML based tools to create magical videos. Our goal is to create the next 10 million young and energetic Superstar Creators to go viral thrills with their Bollywood quality Filmis. We aim to make short videos magical again! “ The creators of Rizzle who tried Filmi on the beta of the app were blown away! Here’s what they had to say: Dancer Pragya Shrestha, says: “Filmi is like Bollywood tadka! It spices up my videos in the blink of an eye. I don’t have to worry about editing at all, and I’m just focusing on my first love dance! Namrata Gupta adds, “When I watch Bollywood music videos, I am always blown away by the effects and wonder how they are achieved. Now the world can be blown away by my Filmi (s)! “ Choreographer and physical trainer Nainesh D Kansara, mentions: “I discovered the secret sauce of video virality: it’s Filmi from Rizzle!” I swear by that! The team behind Filmi are optimistic about its potential and are confident that the creators will love this feature. Rizzle continues to amaze its users with innovative tools that make creation effortless and rewarding. Last month he launched Rimix and models which are both proving to be very popular among content creators. Rizzle aims to continue this series of high-level innovations in the future by producing game-changing features.







