Armaan Malik: Indian independent acts could soon top international rankings | Bollywood





MUMBAI With the growth and increasing popularity of independent music in the country in recent times, singer Armaan Malik believes that Indian songs in the genre could actually top the international charts in a few years. “It’s amazing to see independent artists getting the recognition they deserve. There has been a huge spike in the consumption of non-Bollywood music in India and with the momentum we have gained now, I am confident that in a few years we see several indie indie artists topping the international charts, ”Malik told IANS. Malik collaborated with Korean-American singer-songwriter Eric Nam and international music producer KSHMR for his latest single “Echo”. “The Armaanians, NamNation and the dance music community of KSHMR have left no stone unturned when it comes to spreading their love on ‘Echo’. From social media to streaming platforms, we get so much support across the world, it’s unreal! ” he said about the fan reaction the song received. “I’ve always been a huge fan of Niles,” he said of KSHMR, real name Niles Hollowell-Dhar, adding, “My love for his production goes back to when he was a part of of the Cataracs. work over the years because KSHMR has truly been revolutionary and sonically unique. “ Of his collaboration with Eric Nam, Malik added, “Even though Eric and I have never met in person, there is an unexplained connection. Our internet friendship began by complimenting each other’s work on Twitter. . There is genuine mutual admiration and appreciation. Beyond music, I appreciate how much he speaks on Asian issues. “ Asked if he would like to collaborate with them again, Pat replied, “I would do another song with them in the blink of an eye because working on ‘Echo’ was a snap.” He has a simple formula for spending his days in confinement: “Eat, sleep, make new music, repeat.” What does he do when he’s bored? “Either watch my favorite TV shows or movies or play on my Playstation,” he informed, adding a caveat to fans: “Please stay home, stay safe and if you go out in case emergency, please follow all precautions. “ Malik signed, revealing a little his fragile side, beyond the iconic image of youth and the success he enjoys in public life. “To the world, I’m that super positive person, but I haven’t been at my best lately. Music has been my only savior in times of distress. However, I can’t flip a button and instantly become creative. I’m trying to keep calm and pray for better times. I can’t do anything more, “he said.

