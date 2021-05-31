‘HouseBroken’ TV Review – The Hollywood Reporter

The bizarre Oscar win for Netflix My octopus teacher was a helpful reminder that there’s almost nothing Hollywood loves more than anthropomorphizing animals and giving them human psychoses. For what it’s worth, this lovable cephalopod didn’t want to participate in this dude’s midlife crisis and would have been much happier living his brief life without the daily interruptions of a perverted aquatic voyeur.

On the small screen, our obsession with getting into the minds of animals, especially our pets, can be seen everywhere – from appropriately titled HBO Animals to the beloved duo of BoJack Rider and Tuca and Bertie at ABC left too early Dog down. When I see an eager to please puppy or an eager to irritate cat in real life, I no longer know if the voices and motivations I give them in my head are spontaneously generated or the smart idea of ​​a writer who spent too much time looking at their furry baby.

Familiar The bottom line

Too many easy jokes, but a lot of potential.

Airdate: 9 p.m. Monday, May 31 (Fox) Discard: Lisa Kudrow, Nat Faxon, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Sharon Horgan, Sam Richardson, Clea DuVall, Bresha Webb, Jason Mantzoukas Creators: Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden and Clea DuVall



There have been enough good entries in the genre that it’s hard to cut the mess, and Fox’s new animated comedy Familiar is far from revealing or even anything specifically insightful. He’s, however, nicely lively, sporadically intelligent, and he possesses a dynamite vocal cast. Plus, there isn’t a single underwater photographer stroking an octopus tentacle.

The show’s centerpiece is Honey, a standard poodle who runs a regular support group for neighborhood animals. Because Honey is voiced by Lisa Kudrow, I immediately started to think about Familiar as Web therapy with a colorful menagerie, whether or not it’s the benchmark of designers Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden and Clea DuVall.

The group includes Shel (Will Forte), an aging sex-crazed turtle; Diablo (Tony Hale), an anxious terrier whose humans are going through divorce; Tabitha (executive producer Sharon Horgan); George Clooney’s pot-bellied pig, Rex (again Hale); the scruffy street cat The Gray One (Jason Mantzoukas); Performatively awakened corgi Elsa (DuVall); Medium teenage girl goldfish bubbles (Greta Lee); psychotic hamster nibbles (Bresha Webb); Chico (Sam Richardson), a co-dependent cat who compulsively eats an entire week’s food whenever his person leaves him alone; and Tchotchke, an adorably silent slow loris.

Chances are at least one or two of these descriptions made you laugh, and who wouldn’t be amused to hear the words “I’d rather not be limited by the good dog / bad dog binary; it is a specter and I live somewhere between docile and dashing, coming out of the mouth of a corgi? This is pretty much the smartest line of episodes I’ve seen, which leans more on “Yeah, that’s a fun idea!” that “This is a fun idea, what can we do now to make it cool or funny?” or “things that would seem ridiculous coming out of a pig’s mouth” than “things that are actually clever.

That’s without even coming up with easy-to-touch jokes like the ones directed at Honey’s roommate, the chef (Nat Faxon), a Saint Bernard who loves to fart and hates the sound of sirens. With the possible exception of Nibbles, who may have killed his mate and eaten his face, the characters all have issues that are relatable in human terms – separation anxiety, mismanaged grief, struggles with boundaries – without never be as serious as you would like. I would have help from someone more qualified than an unlicensed poodle. That is, as misfit animal comedies go, it’s mental illness, not BoJack or Tuca and Bertie.

Reinforcing the fact that this is an instantly accessible, albeit often low-key, topic on an otherwise potentially dark subject, pet vomit is a key plot point in three of the four. episodes sent to critics; the fourth used an animal’s anxiety about pooping inside the house as his story. Low eyebrows don’t mean all ages, mind you, because some of the turtles on the shoes that take place in Familiar is more than most parents will want to explain to the youngest child. This could be problematic because the animation of the bento box will make kids want a snack on their own, despite eating the face.

These four episodes sent to critics also appear to be non-sequential, which wouldn’t normally be a problem for an animated show, but Familiar is slightly more serialized than I expected; some inconsistencies in character and variations in tone and episodic quality may be attenuated in the context. I liked the pilot and the fourth screen, an end-of-season episode incorporating a living room murder mystery, much more than the middle selection officers.

Either way, the instantly embeddable animation and great vocal cast – Kudrow, DuVall, and Webb were my early favorites – indicate tremendous potential and the possibility of the series picking up “This is what your pets are up to. REALLY think! ” might sooner or later evolve into something more interesting (and a little funnier).