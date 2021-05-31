Urban Meyer helps Chris Jericho at AEW Double or Nothing





Urban Meyer made numerous titles before even coaching his first game for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but in case the NFL head coach role doesn’t work, he could have an opportunity in All Elite Wrestling. The Double or Nothingpay-per-view company took place on Sunday evening at TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jaguars, with the main event being a “Stadium Stampede” match between the Inner Circle and The Pinnacle factions. Chris Jericho of Inner Circle and Maxwell Jacob Friedman of The Pinnacle. As Inner Circle’s Chris Jericho and The Pinnacle’s Maxwell Jacob Friedman made their way through the stadium, they ended up opening an office door, where the first-year head coach and assistant coach- Chief Charlie Strong were just watching the movie. But it didn’t stop there. As Jericho began to shoot MJF down, Strong threw balloons at him to throw at MJF. Jericho then asks Meyer if he can use his laptop, which Meyer hands him, then Jericho uses to punch MJF. The segment in Meyer’s office ended with Jericho pushing MJF into a chair before telling the coaches to have a great season. Meyer responded by saying:Saint (expletive). “ Jericho told the media after the pay-per-view event, the segment with Meyer was fun and one of the highlights of the evening. NOTICE:No harm to Jaguars, which gives Tim Tebow a close-end chance to help ‘Dealing with the devil’:How ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ gave professional wrestlers a glimpse of their difficult world “The best part was when we said, do you mind saying holy (expletive)? And I thought he said no. He was like yeah I say it. I was like he said no. it was awesome, ”Jericho said. “We played it straight up, so it’s not a ha-ha slap stick comedy. It was one of the highlights for sure.” As to why Meyer made an appearance on AEW, Jericho believes it might have to do with how Jaguars owner Shahid Khan is also part-owner of AEW. “I think we have the same boss, who was probably like ‘Come on do that’,” Jericho said. But even though their bosses made them do it, Meyer seemed to have enjoyed watching him alongside the wrestlers. Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter:@jord_mendoza.







