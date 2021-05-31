“The Director’s Future” – The Hollywood Reporter





On May 31, 1934, The Hollywood Reporter publishes a special issue devoted to filmmaking. The edition began with prolific producer MGM Irving Thalberg’s essay “The Future of the Director”. Months earlier, Thalberg had written an article for THR reporting on his production: “Since 1920, I’ve taken an average of thirty-six photos a year – some years I’ve taken as many as sixty photos.” For this column, the studio director spoke favorably about coxswains able to “style” feature films and how working with actors evolved during the transition from silent films to walkie-talkies.

About five years ago, when sound was first introduced, I was asked what the future of the filmmaker would be. Dialogue directors being in demand right and left, and with all form of films appearing in the future of the filmmaker, are undergoing drastic changes, and – not least – with our huge financial commitment to director contracts. , that seemed like a serious question at the time. My response then was like now – that the director’s future looked brighter than ever. More and more, it is more and more evident that the opportunity to obtain completely original stories is diminishing and that the demand for styling and processing is weighing more and more on the producer of images. For the director who can stylize his directing, there is an ever-growing opportunity to dramatically improve the box office value of the material and cast he works with. It would be pointless to name the exceptional director for his human quality, because a large majority of people in the industry would agree on the name of the man whose work is so characterized. The same can be said of another who specialized in a humorous and whimsical American style. Another director’s ability to turn every situation into sneaky humor has made this type of direction live up to his name – so when others use the same method it’s called the ‘So-And-So’ touch. . I could cite countless examples of men who have styled their work so that their images represent freshness and novelty even when the stories they tell are, at times, a little known. Personally, I am convinced that this represents the most favorable factor for the future of cinema. The director’s ability to help actors has been greatly diminished by the talking pictures. there is no doubt. Gone are the days when an actor could be made out of an amateur of rank. There will, of course, be a lot of new and big actors coming out of nowhere – but they will be people of extraordinary talent. The day is also over where the actor can appear on set barely knowing the story he is in. Today, every actor with a small role is a serious man or woman, capable of giving an interesting interpretation; and the big and important stars and featured players are, virtually without exception, deeply thoughtful men and women with extraordinary talent and genius in their field of endeavor. The director for them is no longer an instructor in their own work – but by his stylization of his story, the successful director presents the actor to the audience constantly in a new light and adds immensely to the prestige and popularity of the actor. – Originally published May 31, 1934.







