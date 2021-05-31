Farmington Hills Writers’ Character Returns for Deadliest Case Yet | Culture & Leisure

You think it would be easier for Stephen Mack Jones to write about Detroit private investigator August Snow after completing three novels.

Or maybe not.

That’s a tough question, Jones laughs. The 67-year-old alumnus of JW Sexton High School in Lansing and Michigan State University is an award-winning playwright and recipient of the prestigious Kresge Arts in Detroit Literary Fellowship.

It’s both easier and harder, says Jones, who lives in Farmington Hills with his wife, with whom he has two children. We’ve all been in this situation of having a longtime friend, and you think you know them inside and out, and then they do something or say something that surprises you, which makes you realize that it is. another layer of who they are. This is what I find out about August: there are a number of layers of this character that I want to explore and record. I’m still intrigued by this character and we both have a lot to learn about each other.

In the 2017 debut novel, August Snow, August is a PI who was kicked out of the Detroit Police Department by a cabal of corrupt cops and politicians. He sued and won $ 12 million for wrongful dismissal, but won many enemies.

In his latest, Dead of Winter, Authentico Foods Inc. owner Ronaldo Ochoa is blackmailed into selling his business to an unknown party. August investigates, going after a real estate mogul and ruthless repairman to destroy his Mexicantown neighborhood.

Detroit is still experiencing a renaissance after the dark days of (cities) bankruptcy, Jones says. Bankruptcy really reinvigorated the way the city viewed itself, how it did business, what business should be. He came out of bankruptcy much stronger thanks to some very innovative programs. Along with that, there has been gentrification. Land was bought for pennies on the dollar, it was just a big land grab!

These events form the backdrop for his fictional narrative, Jones says.

I started reading how a person in Detroit who I won’t name, but you know who they belong to, owns about 90 buildings. That’s a lot of real estate. I started to wonder what is the natural or unnatural progression of gentrification? I came to conclude that it was the secret purchase of large parts of the city for nefarious reasons. “

Jones watched a documentary about international criminals who have eluded the FBI and other law enforcement agencies for years. Every once in a while, they would appear in a $ 10,000 / month penthouse suite before they disappeared again.

I began to think that there must be a network of such places. Since Detroit is on the comeback and a developers dream, this could happen to these safe havens here. This is where it comes from. Pretty paranoid thinking now that I hear myself speak, Jones said, laughing.

Jones names his friend Paulette Gassman in winter.

I’ve known (Jones) for a long time, says Gassman, of Farmington Hills. His son was training at Farmington Martial Arts, where I was one of the instructors. I have always interacted with parents afterwards and found (Jones) quite fascinating.

After completing Lives Laid Away, the second book in his series, Jones was exhausted and took his leave before starting winter.

I wanted to test myself and test August, he said. I wanted to give it a little more gravity because you can always find a hero and a flawed hero, but sometimes those flaws can be mundane mechanics to say, Oh, look at human heroes. I wanted to deepen the month of August because he is a former Marine and a former cop. He must have seen things and done things that tested his soul to the extreme.

Maybe it took a little longer because I was thinking a lot more about the character of August, Jones explains.

Jones was amazed to see Winter reviewed in The New York Times Book Review.

Better yet, actor / comedian Keegan-Michael Key, a former student of Shrine Catholic High School in Royal Oak, has opted for Jones novels for a television series, where he plans to play the role of August Snow. Key would executive produce, with Jones as consulting producer.

(It) means I make everyone laugh at Starbucks, Jones says. It’s a perfect fit on many levels. I couldn’t be happier. (Keys) one of Detroit’s best examples of talent. You realize that talent is not enough. This is a difficult work. It’s putting you there. I think he illustrates this perfectly.

Jones is happy that his books resonate with readers.

I think you now know that I don’t write these things for rewards or accolades, I write for entertainment, to educate myself and to move emotionally, he says. It’s really nice that the readers came to take the tour, I really appreciate that. I’m just grateful that I published a book. To me, I feel like a 5 year old on Christmas Day.

Visit stephenmackjones.com.