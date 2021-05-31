Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla files complaint against 5G implementation in India





Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla, who has actively raised awareness about the harmful effects of radio frequency (RF) radiation, has taken legal action against the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India. The actor said 5G technology exposes people and animals to 10 to 100 times more RF radiation than exists today. Judge C Harishankar’s bench recused Monday to hear the case and transferred it to another bench in the Delhi High Court. The case will now be heard on June 2.



In a statement, a spokesperson for Chawla said the prosecution was instituted to seek instructions from “network defendants” to certify that 5G technology is safe for humans and all types of living organisms and for produce their supporting RF radiation studies. Also read: Verizon Enlists Microsoft, Nokia To Help Customers Build Private 5G Networks The spokesperson added that if it was not already carried out, effective research should also be carried out without the participation of private interests. The statement added that the urge to participate in the race to roll out the 5th generation wireless network has “somewhat distracted our nation from considering some alarming factors for the health of present and future generations.” “No person, animal, bird, insect or plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation 10 to 100 times higher than what exists today. ‘hui. ”Chawla’s statement said. He added that the 5G plans threatened to cause “severe and irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all ecosystems on Earth.” “The accumulated clinical evidence from sick and injured humans, coupled with evidence of damage to DNA, cells and organ systems in a wide variety of plants and animals, as well as epidemiological evidence which support the conclusion that the major diseases of modern civilization – cancer, heart disease and diabetes – are, in large part, caused by electromagnetic pollution, derives from a literature base comprising more than 10,000 (ten thousand ) peer-reviewed studies, many, many, far too large a number to ignore, ”he added. Read more: Microsoft is the most spoofed by hackers for phishing emails He added that in response to the RTI law of March 20, 2019, the Ministry of Telecommunications informed the Scientific and Technical Research Council in writing that no SERB study had been conducted specifically on the effect of cellular technologies. 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G. on humans, animals, birds, plants and other living organisms. ” Chawla in the statement clarified that they were not against the implementation of technological advancements, including wireless communication. “We are constantly faced with a dilemma, because after conducting our own research and studies on RF radiation from wireless gadgets and cell phone towers, we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and harmful to human life. human health and safety. . “It said.

