ITV The Masked Dancer: Jonathan Ross’s Family From EastEnders Mum To Hollywood Wife

Hot Londoner Jonathan Ross has been a television favorite since the 1980s and is best known for his 2000s chat show Friday Night with Jonathan Ross.

But he’s not the only famous member of the Ross family – his mother, wife and children are in the spotlight in many industries as well.

The family are known for their flamboyant personalities and have had careers in television, film, journalism and activism.

Jonathan Ross’s late mother Martha was a familiar face on EastEnders, while some say Jonathan’s wife, 60, Jane Goldman, is even more famous than him – she started her career as a journalist and then rose to fame. at Hollywood.

The couple have three children Betty Kitten Ross, 29, Harvey Kirby, 27, and Honey Kinney, 24 and live in Hampstead, north London, with sheep, miniature pigs, ferrets, cats, fish red and many dogs.

From the EastEnders to Hollywood, from the Daily Star to social media, here is the famous eccentric family of Jonathan Ross.

Who is Jonathan Ross married to?







(Image: Pete Mariner / Retna / Photoshot.)



Jonathan Ross’s wife, Jane Goldman, started out as a very successful entertainment reporter.

She has covered the pace of showbiz extensively through various titles including The Daily Star, Cosmopolitan, Just Seventeen, The Times and the Evening Standard.

It was thanks to Jane’s journalism that the couple met: They crossed paths at a promotional event in the 1980s when Jonathan had just started his TV show The Last Resort.

Speaking about their first meeting, Jane told The Times in 2012 that she wanted to remember more of their initial conversation.

She said: “I met Jonathan at some sort of promotional event. He had just started his show The Last Resort. He had only been doing so for two weeks, I think.

“I don’t remember what we talked about. I wish I could. Honey always asks me this, but I really don’t remember.

They married in 1988, after two years of dating, and had three children together.

Jane has since moved from journalism to the world of Hollywood screenwriting, teaming up with director Matthew Vaughn to write Kingsman, The Secret Service, X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Her mother appeared in EastEnders







(Image: BBC)



Jonathan’s mother, Martha Ross, was beloved as a regular member of EastEnders.

She appeared on Albert Square from the soap’s inception in 1985 until 2006, playing the role of a market stall owner.

Her EastEnders contract was terminated because she told her son, Paul, about a Christmas script he later disclosed on his LBC radio show.

She has also appeared on Grange Hill, among other television shows, and hosted a current affairs show on Liberty Radio.

Martha even wrote a weekly column on The Aunt in Agony for Real People magazine.





Sadly, Martha lost her battle with cancer in 2019, leaving Jonathan devastated.

He said he regretted not visiting his mother as much as he could, saying he thought “she would be there for much longer”.

Speaking on Loose Women, he said: “What’s horrible is that I saw her shortly before she died, but then …

“Well, she had some form of cancer, but we were told she could live with it. We assumed she would stay much longer.

“I feel bad because everyone said, ‘Oh, we’ll all go see her.’ And I said, let’s not all go see her today because then no one will see her tomorrow. week. Who can only go there today?

“Two of them went there, and then she died that day. The last day I saw her. Although I don’t think she really knew what was going on.

And her daughter?







(Image: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)



Honey, 24, Jonathan’s youngest daughter, is a well-known activist on a mission to promote body positivity and change the way society views body shape and size.

She has a huge Instagram following of 49,000 people, and she regularly posts selfies to celebrate her curves and help others accept their bodies regardless of their size.

Honey made her fashion catwalk debut in 2020, appearing on the London Fashion Week catwalk in an outfit designed by VIN + OMI.

She has spoken openly about the toxic diet culture and the conflict she had growing up as her parents encouraged her to diet and lose weight.

Of Loose Women in 2020, she said, “I have parents who grew up in the same society as all of us.

“They saw me, a teenage girl come home saying, ‘I hate my body’.

“They tried to give me solutions to a problem I gave them, which was losing weight. They introduced me to diets and diets as we know do not work and are absolutely toxic.

“My advice to parents is to keep this as far away from your children as possible, if you want them to have a good relationship with food and their bodies to grow, don’t shame them.”

She added that she did not find the word “fat” offensive, that it was only a descriptor in the same way you would describe someone as “thin”.

She said, “I think fat is a good word, by the age of 18 I changed my mind and I’m comfortable with my fat body.

“You can be fat and happy!”

