Piers Morgan enjoys a day at the pool at home after dads 80th birthday party





Piers Morgan celebrated his father’s 80th birthday with son Spencer (Photo: @piersmorgan, @spencermorgan, Instagram) Piers Morgan made the most of the hottest day of the year by lounging by his private pool, after attending his father’s 80th birthday party. The former Good Morning Britain presenter caused serious envy in his Instagram followers on the public holiday Monday when he shared a stunning photo of the swimming pool at his home in East Sussex. Providing ultimate privacy, the pool is surrounded by trees and tall bushes while lounge chairs and garden tables are dotted around. What a beautiful day. Piers boasted as he basked in the sun. It appears he was joined by his son Spencer, who shared a similar photo of the pool from a different angle as well as a photo of the family enjoying a barbecue. The day before, Piers spent the day with his family celebrating his father Vincents’ birthday. In videos shared to Spencers’ Instagram account, the TV presenter was seen stuck in a showdown with a much younger parent, but it didn’t work in his favor. With several family members watching, Piers feigned anger as his arm gave way and he lost the battle. Then, following the events, an unexpected guest made a cameo, albeit much like the video of Piers later called footballer Jamie Vardy knocking down a Corona from his own backyard. Now were having a party, Spencer joked, tagging Jamie and his wife Rebekah Vardy. Oh, hey Jamie Vardy (Photo: @spencermorgan, Instagram) Beside a photo of himself with Piers and the birthday boy, Spencer wrote: Three Generations of Problems. Happy 80th grandfather. Piers was also pictured smoking cigars with his brother Rupert. However, the broadcaster could be in the doghouse with his wife Celia Walden after scooping up the inside of her loaf of bread and leaving her only the crust. After: Piers Morgan

Yes, I realize the nicest interior, Piers, but we talked about this #livingwithasavage #theregoesmysandwich, she wrote alongside a photo of her proof. Earlier today, Piers shared a letter he allegedly received dubbing him a national icon, but fans were not convinced. MORE: Piers Morgan stunned as he receives letter from national icon but supporters are not convinced of his legitimacy

MORE: Piers Morgan targets pitiful Good Morning Britain ratings by Alastair Campbells after shock exit













What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos