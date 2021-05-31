Entertainment
Hollywood Inspired Secret Service Level Security Systems Keep Superyachts Safe
For some superyacht owners, the ability to have Secret Service level security and privacy is just as important as the ability to go virtually anywhere in the world in luxury. And thanks to technology that includes everything from blocking drone force fields to motion-sensing smart floors, the types of futuristic tech we’re used to seeing in action movies are security and privacy options. available for large custom superyachts built by Oceanco and others.
Although the company naturally maintains complete confidentiality regarding the specific security requirements of customers as well as their identity. We call on indoor and outdoor yachting experts to consult us on high security projects and adopt technologies from other sectors. In addition, we take our own safety very seriously at Oceanco to maintain confidentiality during the construction of our yachts; the shipyard is also equipped with high security systems. Marcel Onkenhout, CEO of Oceancos.
And while Onkenhout can’t speak to specifics, the list of superyacht security and privacy options available today looks like what you might see in the upcoming James Bond blockbuster.
Citadel Rooms
The Citadels are equipped with independent and priority access to the yacht’s navigation and satellite communication systems, so that even when you don’t have access to the deck, you can maintain full control. The bedrooms themselves are fitted with armored doors and have ballistic protection on the surrounding walls. Indoors, they are equipped with their own ventilation systems as well as water and food supplies to ensure complete self-sufficiency.
Emergency evacuation pods
The next generation of citadels will likely be mobile emergency evacuation pods designed to allow rapid escape from the yacht. These waterproof pods will be constructed from high-tech materials to withstand impact and feature built-in GPS trackers, temperature and firewall controls, and air purification systems.
Anti-drone systems
Drones can be a handy tool for paparazzi to take up-close photos of private superyacht enclaves and the guests therein. And they are also used for industrial espionage. But a new generation of devices to detect and defeat these drones is emerging to neutralize the occasional threats to the privacy and security of yachts. A defense system identifies all operating commercial drones within an 8 mile radius, providing GPS positions of the drone and pilot as well as an indication of the drone’s heading and speed.
Once a drone threat has been confirmed, the system engages an electronic exclusion zone around the yacht which blocks any unwanted visitors in flight. If the drone arrives at the perimeter of the exclusion zone, its controls and video stream are blocked, effectively rendering the pilots’ controls.
Acoustic deterrents
The Long Range Acoustic Device, or LRAD for short, is an acoustic deterrent that was originally developed for military use. As you would imagine, the Sonic Device makes a high-pitched, uncomfortable noise that is above the average person’s tolerance, pulling them away from the one in control. With a practical range of over two miles, the device can be adjusted to broadcast voice commands in many languages in addition to deterrent tones, allowing you to provide warnings to potential intruders.
Dive detectors
Sonardynes Sentinel intrusion detection sonar is used to detect possible underwater threats from warships, commercial ports and luxury yachts. With a functional range of up to 900 meters for diver detection, it is easy to deploy and can even be placed on yacht tenders to increase your situational awareness range. In addition, the manufacturer is said to have created the system to be environmentally friendly, so that it will not adversely affect local marine life.
Smart floors
Currently in development, smart floors are straight out of a James Bond or Mission Impossible movie. A step beyond conventional security cameras, they are minimally invasive and create digital pressure video of visitor movement that can be tracked and re-evaluated.
Bulletproof windows
Manufactured from hot-extruded or stainless steel profiles, A6 composite glass windows provide fire protection for up to one hour and are available in a range of thicknesses. They can be thermally or chemically hardened, laminated, thermally insulated, and manufactured to be soundproof or bulletproof.
Cyber security
With the growing dependence on wireless controlled systems on board, any yacht that does not have an extra layer of technological security can face hacking. Oceanco works with a select lineup of top-tier cybersecurity professionals to ensure its yachts are built with the type of network protections that will keep its owners and crew safe, through a combination of customer reviews. initial risks during the development phase of a project and ongoing upgrades as the digital landscape evolves.
