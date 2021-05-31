Kamaal R Khan vows to ‘destroy’ Salman Khan’s career, says ‘will make you a TV actor’

Meanwhile, KRK refused to apologize, saying he was only doing his job. Incidentally, although Salman’s legal team’s statement said that the libel suit had nothing to do with the latter’s criticism of Salman’s new film “ Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, ” KRK seems imply that this is the case.

In a YouTube video, KRK said he had done nothing wrong and would not apologize. In separate tweets, KRK also claimed he had the support of more than 20 people in Bollywood.

“More than 20 people from Bollywood called me to support me. They said they weren’t able to do this no matter what I do. Because they weren’t ready to have a direct conflict with him. They were afraid to make him their enemy. I say thank you very much! “he tweeted.

“Now I don’t care, what the result will be. But I will fight for all these people. I cannot allow so many people to be disappointed. I will not break their trust,” he said. written.

In a reversal from what he said earlier, KRK had also recently said that he would definitely continue to see Salman’s films again.

“Normally, I don’t review the movie if the director or actor of the movie asks me not to see it again. But now if this man asks me, or even touches my feet too, I’m going to review it anyway. every movie and every song. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind! “KRK tweeted on May 27.

(With IANS inputs)