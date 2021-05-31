Maine’s mission is to overcome the daily nervousness of hosting and make headlines for PoPinoy talent search.

Maine Mendoza may have five years of animation experience already, but the edginess of the scene, she confessed, is something she still has to contend with on a daily basis.

I tend to be nervous about anything I need to do. Every time I do Eat Bulaga the nerves are always there. It’s like I’m about to do it for the first time, she said in a recent virtual conference for PoPinoy, an upcoming talent search that she will host on TV5.

But at the end of the day, work is work, Maine stressed, so she needs to pull herself together and do what needs to be done to the best of her ability. You just have to do it; you have to get by… You don’t want to embarrass yourself by saying or doing something wrong. You have to calm down, because you have to face an audience and give your best, she said.

And while nerves don’t go away entirely, you can learn to deal with them better and deal with them better through practice and repetition. It’s the same struggle the next day, but it’s normal… What is important is that you control your emotions; you don’t let your emotions control you, she says.

Supportive and insightful

It also doesn’t hurt to have co-hosts who are supportive and insightful. How you feel on stage can also depend a lot on who you are working with. If they can make the setting comfortable, it can help you bring out your natural personality and do your job better. I tend to draw energy from the people I work with, she says.

Lucky for Maine, she’ll be sharing hospitality duties with another Eat Bulaga! Paolo Ballesteros pillar.

I am happy that, among all possible hosts, we were chosen and proposed this project. I am grateful for the trust placed in me. It’s also exciting because it’s a new environment for me, she said of working on a TV5 show for the first time.

Although she appears primarily on GMA 7 shows, Maine is not an exclusive network talent. She signed with Triple A, the talent management arm of APT Entertainment. There is a little pressure on Paolo and me. We need to step up things because, unlike Bulaga where there are a lot of guests, it will only be the two of us, she stressed.

Spontaneous moments

People can expect a more moderate style of accommodation from Maine on PoPinoy. It’s something different and less casual than Bulaga! where we can just fall or split at any time, she joked. It’s a little more formal. But I think there are still other sides of us that people don’t see in Bulaga! We want to explore them.

But moderate doesn’t necessarily mean steep. One thing my Bulaga mentors always tell me is that I shouldn’t be afraid to mess with the way I attack my hosting. The best moments come from candid and spontaneous moments. So I won’t hold back when it comes to expressing myself, she said.

Produced by blocktimer TV5 Cignal TV in collaboration with Archangel Media and telecommunications brand TnT, PoPinoy hopes to discover Filipino boy bands or girl groups, who will undergo rigid selection and training before taking the stage and showing their products at the of the grand finale.

The panel of judges and mentors dubbed Headhunters includes actress-performer Maja Salvador, viral sensation DJ Loonyo, R&B artist Jay-R and stage actress Kayla Rivera. The talent show airs Sundays at 8 p.m., starting with the introductory episode on June 6 and the big launch on June 13.

Passion

There will also be supporting content, like PoPinoy All Access, a streaming show that airs weekdays on TnT and social media platforms. It will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes events.

Another thing Maine loves about her role is that she can interact with wannabes and get to know them better. We got to know their travels and you can really see that they love what they do. They are doing their best to be here. And I wish I was the same before, because I was shy, she said.

It’s nice to see their perseverance and passion for their profession, and their willingness to sacrifice themselves to reach the top. Sometimes there are a lot of things we want to accomplish in life, but we just need the extra push. But it’s amazing that they seem to already have this, she said. It’s exciting to see so many talents like them and we need more shows [to give them the platform].

If she was to give some advice to the PoPinoy candidates, Maine said she would tell them to be themselves. Don’t be afraid to show who you are and what you can do. Itodo na nila her internship because it’s a good opportunity, she said, adding that self-awareness is also crucial for growth.

You need to know your strengths and weaknesses to know what to improve on. And of course you have to be a team player. Be creative and think outside the box so you can always offer something new on stage, she said. INQ

Read more