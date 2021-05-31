Chris Pratt honors veterans on Memorial Day with moving tribute





Chris Pratt reminds fans to honor the meaning of Remembrance Day. the Star of wonder, who plays a veteran in his upcoming sci-fi film The Tomorrow War, posted a lengthy post on Sunday night. in remembrance of the American servicemen who died in service, accompanied by photos of grieving families and soldiers which he reposted Tim kennedy, an MMA star and a green beret. We count the names of every fallen soldier lest they be countless, wrote Pratt, 41, alongside a gallery of images showing mourners weeping over flag-covered coffins and hugging gravestones in their arms. These are the good guys. They run at the sound of gunshots. They know the pain and suffering that we will never know. They have given us the freest, most decent society planet Earth has ever seen. “We run the risk of losing this decency when we fail to instill gratitude into the minds of our young people or the prospect of what it really means to be free if they never learn of the selfless sacrifice of our members of the armed forces in the face of oppression. So join me in showing your support for our dead. Take a moment of calm to truly consider the sacrifice. “ He included a strongly worded response to those who shared their complaints about America in the comments: Please understand that there are countries in the world where criticizing your government will get you killed or jailed. . Criticism is a right and a necessity to modify the faulty systems of man. So by all means, let your voice be heard. But never forget that your right to freedom of expression is paid for in blood. “May God rest their souls, and may they live on in our memories this weekend and always.” Actors who are famous admirers and supporters, including David Oyelowo, Sean hayes, Drew scott and Fox News’ Bret Baier thanked him in his remarks. Chris Pratt is a national treasure, wrote @ j.lee.warrum Adding @j_u_s_t_nick: This is why Chris is my favorite. Deeply moving, Oyelowo wrote, thanking the troops and their families for the sacrifice. Maria Shriver, the mother-in-law of Pratts (he is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger), reinforced the feelings of the stars. So well said, she wrote. We all owe a deep gratitude to those who lost their lives. For us and their families who are left behind, we must hold them back on this day. “We are free because they were brave”:Biden honors the Memorial Day of the dead at Arlington National Cemetery







