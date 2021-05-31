All Elite Wrestling Welcomes Crowd Return For Double Or None | Entertainment

There is nothing quite like an electric crowd participating in the shared experience of watching a professional wrestling show. It was clearly evident at All the elite struggles Double or nothing, which has seen thousands of people race Dailys Place in Jacksonville. It was the first major pay-per-view that the company has hosted with a capacity crowd in over a year.

The covered open-air amphitheater has served as a regular venue for AEW television since the pandemic took hold in 2020. With the adjustment of CDC guidelines and the lifting of more restrictions, their weekly programming including Dynamite we TNT is back on the road this summer. So in many ways, Double or nothing was the end of one era while ushering in the beginning of another.

I was lucky enough to witness and witness this piece of history, doing the two and a half hour drive from Orlando. Here are the great stories that emerge from the great event.

Stadium stampede

Chris Jerichos Inner Circle emerged from the victorious Stadium Stampede of the MJF-led team known as The Pinnacle. This show started off with the Inner Circle pushing back from the top of TIAA Bank Field. Jericho later said during a media scrum that they had worked alongside a stunt coordinator for John wick to make things as beautiful as possible. The action has spread outside where the Jacksonville Jaguars are playing in other parts of the facility.

At one point, Jericho and MJF ended up in an office for Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, who had fun. Balloons and Meyers’ own laptop were used as weapons. Another cameo came from wrestling legend Konnan, who had a kind of reunion with Santana and Ortiz during their club fight scene with FTR. The live-action cinematic hybrid match ended in spectacular fashion with Sammy Guevara claiming his team’s victory in the ring after pinning Shawn Spears. The crowd was eager to sing along with Jerichos’ band Fozzys Judas as the Inner Circle gathered again.

The Britt Show

Britt baker made no bones about it for Insider TV that she was looking for Hikaru Shida and was ready to become a female champion. Shida held the title for over a year with most of the race without fans or at reduced capacity. The bakers’ prophecy reigned as the dentist on the set finished Shida with his lockjaw submission. The match had a great fighting feel. Fans were divided at times but ultimately sided with Dr. Baker DMD as they knew how hard she was working. The new champion later confirmed to media that her family was there to celebrate. And despite the increased responsibility of representing the women’s division and the company. Baker has no plans to stop practicing dentistry. She finds that juggling the two careers keeps her in balance.

The icon

It’s been six years since Sting played a live game, but the Hall of Famer didn’t miss a beat in their tag team match with Darby Allin against Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. The 62-year-old had his work boots on, hooked up with the youngest talent and injecting a bit of nostalgia into the process. The star launched a series of high-flying and flashy moves to the delight of fans. After the big win, his clear Sting has more left in the tank. Maybe an important team is in preparation for the brothers in painting?

Marc Henry

It was announced that Mark Henry had signed with AEW as a coach and analyst for the new promotions show. Carnage. Owner Tony Khan has hinted that the show, which premiered August 13 on TNT, will stand out in its own way. Henry is expected to play an important role in this regard. The strongest man in the world is known to have an eye for talent, even helping people like Jade Cargill gain exposure. He joins another WWE alumnus Paul Wight, who also signed a few months ago. Giant comments for AEW’s YouTube show Elevation Monday evenings.

Jungle Boy wins the jackpot

The son of the deceased Luke perry survived the Casino Battle Royale, finally taking out veteran Christian Cage. It was a heartwarming scene for the emerging star with his Jurassic Express family enjoying the moment with him. Christian has helped raise Jungle Boy like never before. Hell’s Face AEW Champion Kenny omega in two weeks on Dynamite. Fans enthusiastically watched the sounds of Jungle Life. The match itself also saw the surprise start of Lio rush, which Khan confirmed to the media, will still work for New Japan Pro Wrestling and fulfill independent wrestling dates.

Freshly squeezed

Orange Cassidy may not have walked away with the AEW Championship, but it’s clear they’re hungry to see it come down the line. Omega managed to hold on against Cassidy and Pac in a triple threat match. The crowd lifted late after a series of close falls where Cassidy almost came away with the gold. Not bad for someone who at first would be largely placed in the comedy wrestler box. He continues to prove that he is more than that. Although the fact that he kicks in by putting his hands in his pocket remains a popular part of the act. Try to explain this to a fan who doesn’t fight.

The American dream

Cody Rhodes honored his late father Dusty Rhodes by taking his nickname The American Dream for just one night. The popular artist and future dad felt nationalist pride in his victory over London Olympic bronze medalist Anthony Ogogo. Rhodes, a veteran, enjoyed working with emerging talent like in this game.

The crowd

You really can’t reproduce the atmosphere of a hot crowd. It’s an organic piece of presentation of professional struggles that is so important. You can see how much the night was for the fans. Some who have ventured thousands of miles across the country to Double or nothing. Then there were the wrestlers themselves who fed off their energy. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston certainly did in their tag team title war with champions the Young Bucks. While I can do without the long bathroom queues, seeing a live show is something I’ll never take for granted again.