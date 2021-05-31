RIP Robert Hogan, beloved veteran Broadway actor, Prime Time, Soap Operas was 87





Home Celebrity RIP Robert Hogan, beloved veteran actor of Broadway, Prime Time, Soap Operas … Robert Hogan was literally in just about every TV show you can imagine, a fellow actor who performed on Broadway in prime time, and who had a loyal soap opera following. He died yesterday at the age of 87 in California. Hogan has appeared on Broadway twice, most notably in the original production of “A Few Good Men” by Aaron Sorkin, which ran for three and a half years. On daytime television, he played two consecutive roles in “Days of our Lives” in the early 1970s, then starred for six years in the 1980s on “Another World”. He has also worked on “General Hospital”, “All My Children” and “Bright Promise”. But it’s his prime-time resume that really stands out. He has appeared on one show after one show with several appearances on everything from “Murder She Wrote” to “Alice” to “Gunsmoke”. He appeared in all 63 episodes of “Peyton Place” in the mid-1960s with Mia Farrow and Ryan O’Neal as Reverend Winter. Hogan was the star of a big episode of “Twilight Zone” in 1964 titled “Spur of the Moment”. Hogan can be seen in 9 different episodes of “Law and Order” between 1991 and 2006, sometimes playing a trial judge. On the cult hit “The Manhunter” from the mid-1970s, he played Sheriff Paul Tate. According to his obit, Hogan was born in Jamaica, Queens, “the youngest of three children, Bob’s childhood apartment was a few feet from the Jamaica Avenue El, or elevated train. It was a childhood of dishes clicking on the dinner table as the El roared. A gifted athlete, Bob played basketball for St. Francis Preparatory School before joining the military to serve in Korea. After his honorable discharge, Bob returned to New York to study engineering at NYU. After the first semester, however, a shrewd professor suggested he take an aptitude test to determine if engineering was really the best fit for the gregarious young man. The test results produced two words: The arts. As Bob would say, “That’s when I tried acting.” He was accepted into the prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York soon after. “In California and New York, Bob has appeared on over 100 prime-time shows as well as almost every daytime drama on the air. Out and on Broadway, as well as in countless regional theaters, he has performed in plays by Shakespeare, Chekhov, O’Neill and many others, winning the Outer Critics Circle Award for his performance as famous attorney Clarence Darrow in the real-life drama of the shocking Leopold and Loeb Murder Trial, Never the Sinner. Condolences to his family and friends. Author Roger Friedman started his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. He wrote the Intelligencer column for NY Magazine in the mid-90s, reporting on the OJ Simpson trial, as well as for the real Parade magazine (when it was owned by Conde Nast), and wrote for the New York Observer, Details, Vogue, Spin, New York Times, NY Post, Washington Post, and NY Daily News among many publications. He is the author and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive”, a selection from the Cannes, Sundance and Telluride festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus. More articles from the author







