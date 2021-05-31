Why does Bollywood hate him?

by Nitesh Pratap

Actor / Producer / Critic. If you still don’t know who Kamaal Rashid Khan – better known to the world as KRK – is, a glance at his Twitter bio will give you a glimpse of this man. No one knows (or cares, for that matter) of the relevance of these three words to his bio, nevertheless, on Twitter he is nothing short of a celebrity. For all the wrong reasons.

KRK is a classic case of Twitter, with no one turning into a celebrity in just a few years. Actors, directors, producers all dragged him through hell for his comments on someone’s body or someone’s movie, but KRK isn’t the one to back down. A while back he started his own website, where he reviews movies (that “ review ” in his bio, remember?) … basically he’s sitting in front of a camera and abuses movies he doesn’t like (and this list goes on). He spares no one, until, of course, they bring him to justice.

He has a habit of attacking female critics on Twitter for their reviews of a movie he doesn’t like (and I’m talking about a first-hand experience), drawing an otherworldly analogy between l marital status of a woman and its criticisms; and then, once he gets to book, delete the nasty tweets. He did it with his own criticism and degrading tweets.

KRK vs. Sonakshi Sinha:

KRK attempted to conduct a “ better butt survey ” on Twitter when Sonakshi decided to respond to him. “Please RT this if you think @kamaalrkhan is a woman who doesn’t respect waste of space and deserves to be hung upside down and receive 4 tight slaps,” was Sinha’s tweet for KRK.

KRK vs. Bipasha Basu:

A man as subtle as a gun, KRK once tweeted about Bipasha Basu’s tits. “Believe me, I go crazy when Bipasha moves her breasts on the song Bipasha of Jodi breakers. (sic) “Basu retorted,” There is a lot of dirt in this world and I don’t think we should give importance to those dirty and lewd remarks.

KRK vs. Vikram Bhatt:

A few weeks ago, KRK found itself the victim of Vikram Bhatt’s wrath. Khan tweeted: “Ab aapko pata hai ki Vikram Bhatt sahab ne jis jis ko bhi kaha ki main superstar aap ko bana doonga, voh Amisha Patel ho, Sushmita Sen ho, voh jin ko bhi kehte hain, voh bechari ghar baith jati hai. Toh zahir si baat hai, Meera Chopra ke saath bhi ye hi hona tha. (sic) “

Bhatt went to court, sending a libel notice to KRK. Shortly after the notification and a very vocal Facebook post from Vikram Bhatt, KRK went ahead and publicly apologized on Twitter. “Recognized as a troll only or respected critic, I 100% agree with his statement. So thanks to @TheVikramBhatt for showing me the right way. Anyway thank you Mr. @TheVikramBhatt for giving me great advice n I’m sorry if I’ve hurt you in the past. Well done and good luck for the future. “

He didn’t stop there. He also apologized to “all the other Bollywood participants”: “I am sorry to all the other Bollywood people, even though I have hurt someone by my statement or criticism. Today, a new type of very serious criticism has been born.

We don’t know how many people went to ROFL when they saw KRK’s promise to become a “very serious new kind of critic”… but hey. Many B-Towners have made their peace with this man; some by openly declaring their truce with him, and others by deciding to give him the cold shoulder. But nothing seems to detract from its popularity on social media. If he decides to make amends… as they say, der aayad, durust aayad.

KRK vs. Shah Rukh Khan:

The man faced the superstar whose name also reminds him. Before Narendra Modi took the prime minister’s seat, KRK posted a fake tweet with a photo of Shah Rukh vowing to ‘leave the country’ if Modi becomes prime minister. Shah Rukh replied to KRK on Twitter: “This is a good time to tell all the fools talking about a tweet I haven’t tweeted, you fear as much as the grammar of that fake tweet and I’m nice .