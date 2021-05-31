John Oliver says Frosted Flakes ad has better world build than MCU





Last week tonight’s host John Oliver hilariously praises a grain commercial as better than the MCU in a YouTube exclusive segment.

In a recent internet-exclusive segment for his hit variety talk show, Last week tonight, host John Oliver has spoken about how a cereal commercial has a better world-building than the MCU. Last week tonight with John Oliver has aired on HBO since 2014. The late-night satirical news show, which has been renewed until at least 2023, has won a long list of accolades, including 20 Primetime Emmy Awards. Last week tonight with John Oliver has gone viral several times for criticizing high-profile politicians and public figures, doing unprecedented investigative journalism for a talk show, and generally doing a lot of photography. The show, which created a few praisedsegments on major issues within society, often leads to real change in real life through unusual means, such as attempts to break Guinness World Records, creating satirical mascots and bogus businesses, and the like. thing dubbed the John Oliver effect. But all the serious changes don’t stop Oliver from ranting about silly things, like Japanese mascots, Adam Driver, and cereal. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Community: What Happened To John Olivers Ian Duncan (Why He Left) In a recent rant onLastWeekTonightOn YouTube, John Oliver saw a Frosted Flakes ad as a highlight of the grain crop that has a better world-building than the MCU. In the rant, John Oliver jokingly complains on how there haven’t been any notable or exciting developments in the grain industry for a long time.However, Oliver goes on to congratulate cereal brands like Capn Crunch and Trix to at least create ingenious new shapes and flavors. However, there is one brand of cereal that Oliver praises the most: Frosted Flakes. Although the praise has nothing to do with cereals, which he says are akin to human scabs that have been dredged without consent into powdered sugar,“and everything to do with a Frosted Flakes ad featuring Shaquille ONeal. Oliver says this ad is the only good grain ad in the past 10 years. In just half a minute, he’s established a world that Tony the Tiger exists in, has a beautifully decorated home office featuring a personalized Tony nameplate, apparently Shaquille ONeal video chats every morning for breakfast, and that they love each other. A cinematic universe richer in detail than what Marvel has achieved in 13 years! The MCU is currently building Phase4 of its vast universe after Phase3 ended the Infinity Saga that began in 2008 with the first Iron Man movie. The universe is a gargantuan entity of pop culture and action films that on their own has virtually revitalized the superhero film genre and propelled it to new heights that are both critically acclaimed and successful. record financial. In the ten highest grossing films of all time in the world, there are three Avengers films, with Avengers: Endgame taking second place just behind the 2009 Avatar. Avatar only exceeded it in March with a reissue in China, in what some say is a strategic move ahead of the long-awaited sequel. To assert, even with minimal gravity, that a 30-second cereal ad is better than the beloved 13-year history of MCU world-building is exactly what Last week tonightfans come to the comedian for. Oliver is constantly providing hilarious and bizarre perspectives on topics that audiences have taken for granted or simply ignored. This comparison marks just another hilarious call to action targeting an industry that, without question, has America by its horns. More: John Olivers Rick & Morty Character Is A Jurassic Park Tribute Source: Last week tonight Spider-Man fans are hoping No Way Home trailer drops for Tom Hollands birthday

About the Author Nadira Goffe

(87 articles published)

Nadira Goffe is a film / television news editor for Screen Rant. She received her MA in Media Studies from Leeds University in 2019. Additionally, Nadira is a podcast host, writer and occasional baker. She is based in her hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More from Nadira Goffe







