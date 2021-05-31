Cody Simpson disastrous with Miley Cyrus 10 months after Hollywood life split

Cody Simpson revealed in “60 Minutes Australia” the disaster with pop star Miley Cyrus, saying their relationship had ended “satisfactorily”.

The pop star’s hope for the Olympics Cody simpson I raised my voice after parting from A-lister Miley CyrusA 24-year-old Australian, he was asked about his ex-boyfriend in an interview on May 29. 60 minutes Australia, I quit after 10 months on the phone. “At that time, I had known her for a long time,” he says. “She acted as a mentor, not as a mentor, but she was always a high and creative person.”

The singer was first linked in October 2019 after Miley’s split Is Hills Star Caitlin carter And divorce with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth“We’re good friends and we’ve been together for a while, rather than having a lot of the same friends,” he explained. “It all ended quite amicably. This is what you do. This is only one of the stages of the experience and we can learn a lot from it. “

When Cody’s parents are asked about his past relationships, including models Gigi hadid, His mother replied: We ate interesting rides and dinners in various places. Australian crooners were previously linked Lindsay LohanSister of Ants 2018 and even Kylie jenner In 2011.

After he and Miley split in late 2020, former Disney stars said they were “working individually.” “At this point, we can’t do the whole thing with two halves,” she added, “if we go out and eat pizza next week, don’t make a big deal.” “We have been friends for 10 years, but we will continue to be friends. Don’t do otherwise.

Meanwhile, Cody Paris Olympic Games 2024“I just qualified for my first Olympic try,” Cody said. Revealed on December 12, 2020 Instagram post. “I would like to share this personal step and share my current journey as an athlete, which I have kept relatively modest.”