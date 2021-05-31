Here is the proof that Deepika Padukone was thinking of her wedding on the sets of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani | Entertainment News





On the occasion of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's 8th birthday, famous photographer Vishal Punjabi revealed that Deepika Padukone made him a promise on the film sets and also kept it. Vishal and his team filmed the wedding of Kalki Koechlin's character in the film, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. He took to Instagram stories for his company, The Wedding Filmer on Monday, and revealed that Deepika had promised him that he would be the one to film her wedding. "Did you know that? While filming Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Deepika promised Vishal that he would film her wedding. Five years later, we shot the most beautiful wedding," he revealed, sharing a photo of her wedding to Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018. Rumor has it that Deepika and Ranveer would be dating when Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released. They tied the knot in November 2018. The couple had a secret wedding in Lake Como, Italy, attended by family and friends. Soon after, they returned to Mumbai and hosted a star-studded wedding reception with many Bollywood celebrities attending the party. Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, released in January 2020. The film also marked his first project as a producer. Deepika played an acid attack victim. The actor has a number of films in the works. Also Read: When Sabyasachi Mukherjee Asked Deepika Padukone to Come in Burqa for Bridal Dress Accessories She would next appear in '83, playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia, while Ranveer would try out the role of the cricketer. Deepika has also announced a number of projects, including Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Untitled Domestic Black with Shakun Batra, Prabhas' upcoming film, and the Indian adaptation of The Intern, with Amitabh Bachchan filling in the shoes of the late Rishi Kapoor.

