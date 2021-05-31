Entertainment
Matt LeBlanc Becomes Irish Twitter Meme After ‘Friends: The Reunion’
Matt LeBlancthe sofa smiling, arms crossed pose for “Friends: Reunion” Ireland claims the star as theirs.
Irish Twitter LeBlanc’s image was unleashed over the weekend, following the release of HBO’s reunion special Max on Thursday, comparing the 53-year-old actor to everyone’s favorite Irish uncle.
“Every Irish family has at least one of these uncles or great uncles characters of extreme salt from the earth, dry wit and just a drop of cynicism,” Twitter user@ noclarity74wrote, explaining the social media talk about LeBlanc’s pose. “Matt looks like a typical Irish uncle in the photos of the reunion from his (bent) to his facial expressions.”
Twitter was filled with screenshots of LeBlanc’s pose, along with captions of what his Irish alter ego would say at a family reunion or at the pub.
“And you paid for those jeans like that, with all the holes already in them?” wrote a Twitter user@spochadoir.
Irish actress and “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan joined the party on Saturday, Tweeterthat the Irishman of Leblanc alter ego from a small town on the Emerald Isle.
“Matt LeBlanc is Irish, I don’t want to see any other nation trying to claim him,” Coughlan said. “Hes from Tullamore, he drinks milk with his dinner.”
Twitter user @ imgrandsure wrote that LeBlanc “looks like a guy you’ll end up having a deep conversation with in the resident bar after a wedding. Ten pints deep and he gives you the best advice you’ll ever get. you’ll never see him again but his wise wisdom stay with you forever. a gentleman. “
Twitter user @sarahlostctrl wrote: “Matt LeBlanc is 5 seconds away from slapping his knees and going ‘fine we should do a move that’s ready to rock and roll'”
LeBlanc did not respond on social media to the admiration of fans.
The “Friends” star posted a meeting Instagram video walking arm in arm with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.
“So great to see you guys,” wrote LeBlanc, our favorite “Irish uncle”.
