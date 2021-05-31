Blake Shelton sells to Cheyenne, delivers gig in Denver in 2021





Shelton is the second Cheyenne Frontier Days gig to sell after Garth Brooks tickets were quickly gobbled up in April.

DENVER Country music star Blake Shelton officially sold his concert at Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) in July. Shelton’s concert with John King on Saturday, July 31 is the second sold-out concert at the 125th Annual Cheyenne Frontier Days this summer. Garth Brooks had already sold his performance scheduled for Friday, July 23. Shelton also booked a concert at the Ball Arena in Denver which was originally scheduled for early 2020. The Friends and Heroes Tour will travel to Denver on Friday August 20, 2021. Tickets for the concert that was scheduled for Saturday March 14, 2020 at the Pepsi Center will be honored on the new date. Additional tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. RELATED: Garth Brooks’ Cheyenne Frontier Days Return Sells in 1 Hour RELATED: Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 Concert Schedule Other headliners this summer at CFD include Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson and many more. The CFD will open on Friday July 23 and run until Sunday August 1. Brooks will launch the CFD concert lineup on July 23. Cheyenne Frontier Days: Everyone’s Dad Held the last full week of July, Cheyenne Frontier Days is a big 10-day western party. The event has been held since 1897 so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots. In addition to the world-class Frontier Nights entertainment shows, the event features the world’s largest outdoor rodeo that attracts top pros competing for over $ 1 million in prizes. A Frontier Days belt buckle is one of the most coveted prizes in the rodeo. In 2020, CFD was canceled for the first time in its 124-year history. Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said organizers have decided the risk of the virus spreading is too great for the more than 140,000 people who visit Cheyenne for Frontier Days. Frontier Days continued during the World Wars and the Great Depression, when difficult finances prompted it to become a festival of rodeo, music concerts, parades and other events run mostly by volunteers. OUT OF PRINT pic.twitter.com/mibuBOyNW3 – Cheyenne Frontier Days (@CheFrontierDays) May 24, 2021 > The best stories organized daily for you! Register for the 9NEWSLETTER to get must-see stories, Next and Broncos content, weather, and more straight to your inbox. SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our every day 9NEWSLETTER Download the 9NEWS app

