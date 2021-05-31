Top Bollywood singer says no doctor in a village hosp for 13 years | Dehradun News





Dehradun: For more than a decade, and through two waves of Covid-19, the only hospital in Nagt that served 50 villages in Jaunsar Bawar, an isolated hilly area about three hours from Dehradun, has been banned. Part of what was once a Canadian Red Cross Society hospital is now a dilapidated guesthouse and the rest are locked up. In the village, few have been tested for Covid-19, no one has been vaccinated and if they needed medical help there would be none, there would be no doctor.

The doctors’ room has been locked since 2008, said Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal, who visited Nagthat on Sunday in hopes of organizing a Covid-19 testing campaign. He grew up in Jaunsar Bawar. The villagers told me that they had been waiting for a doctor for over a decade. The building is big enough to run a small hospital, but I couldn’t find any staff and half of the rooms were locked. The ones that were open had broken furniture lying around.

It hasn’t always been that way. The hospital was built in 1999 with funds from the Canadian Red Cross Society. It had a doctor and a few pharmacists until 2008, said Dr MS Ansari, general secretary of the Indian Red Cross (Uttarakhand). Health facilities were scarce, even worse in remote areas like Jaunsar Bawar. So a hospital should be in the thousands. When operational, it would meet the medical needs of around 15,000 people in 50 villages, said Jaipal Singh, gram pradhan of Nagthat.

Then, in 2008, the doctor who served at the hospital retired and a replacement was never hired. The same has happened with other members of the medical staff. The new ones were never named. Now there are a few midwives, peons and a driver on the payroll. Their salaries continue to be paid by the Canadian Red Cross Society, said Dr Ansari. When the first wave of Covid-19 hit, in March, I wrote to the director general (health) to deploy a doctor here since the Red Cross is already paying for the maintenance of the building. But I never got an answer.

A Uttarakhand Red Cross official added that their Delhi counterparts have been repeatedly reminded about the condition of the hospital, but no one has done anything about it.

Over the years, access to health care is something that has crossed off its list. When Nautiyal arrived for testing, the reluctance he saw was astonishing. There are about 4,000 people in the village. Only 12 agreed to be tested, he said. In the early days of the first wave, those who tested positive would be taken to solitary confinement. They were afraid of it. They were never told that the protocol had changed. This is how cut off they are. They are not comfortable with the test and do not want to be vaccinated. If there had been a functioning hospital here, they would have access to a doctor and more faith. If they can’t run it, I will.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos